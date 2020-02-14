THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKTE XTRA: VIDEO: Vows in the sky! Single ticket for BKK rails? Phuket street racers busted || February 14

PHUKTE XTRA: VIDEO: Vows in the sky! Single ticket for BKK rails? Phuket street racers busted || February 14

PHUKET XTRA - February 14 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Hot-air balloon vows! |:| Gun shots fired in central BKK |:| Single ticket travels for Bangkok commutes |:| Visa-free entry for China? |:| Phuket street racers busted Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 14 February 2020, 06:50PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kusoldharm opens new rescue centre at northern tip of the island
Motorbike taxi driver charged with attempted murder after attacking Norwegian tourist with scythe
Phuket jungle camp cleared of baby elephant abuse allegations
Man arrested after gunshots fired in central Bangkok, no injuries
Phuket street racers busted
Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu
Court rejects Future Forward Party’s plea for public trial
Officials mull visa-free entry for China market
Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist fee on the table? Tour bus crisis deepens! Korat mall reopens! || February 13
Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Wichit
Cherng Talay Police arrest Layan Beach thief
Surrogate mothers-for-hire, Chinese man arrested in Bangkok
Cruise liner arrives in Phuket, bringing European tourists
Phuket Red Cross lottery winner receives title deed to top prize

 

Phuket community
Cruise liner arrives in Phuket, bringing European tourists

How many were turned around / sent back because they are farang that not wear a mask that does not w...(Read More)

Man arrested after gunshots fired in central Bangkok, no injuries

Humm ... Land of smiles ... ...(Read More)

Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

The comments from the officials is untrue.. I have had a number of friends come through immigration ...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

What actually is the problem with dual pricing k? Now you are also starting to repeat untrue stateme...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

" don't gave the intelligence to debate... hatered" and you talk of intelligence when ...(Read More)

Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

Chinese arrivals and money they were taking off them to process their free VOA has dried up so now t...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

@Ro. Regarding "not accepting the many problems.." Most expats in Thailand know the probl...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

In Singapore are ( real!) branded goods, shoes, etc cheaper than in the big shopping complexes in Pa...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

Sometimes it needs just one matter to break through downwards while already many things are not in g...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

The Phuket water situation is gradually deteriorating. Nothing is happening to handle it, only '...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
The Overseas Property Show
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Cassia Phuket

 