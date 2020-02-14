Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket street racers busted

Phuket street racers busted

PHUKET: Wichit Police have confirmed the arrest of street racing gang of 12 youths and one adult who were taken into custody in a raid near the Dowroong intersection south of Phuket Town last Sunday (Feb 9).

transportcrimepolice
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Friday 14 February 2020, 11:51AM

The street-rqacing gang was busted at 1:30am last Sunday (Feb 9). Photos: Wichit Police

The street-rqacing gang was busted at 1:30am last Sunday (Feb 9). Photos: Wichit Police

 “Our officers had received periodic complaints about this gang. All police stations in Phuket were alerted to keep an eye out for the gang and worked together to catch them,” explained Col Sujin Nilabodi.

Officers tasked with tracking down the gang were aware that the gang often met near Saphan Hin Park, and traveled to Kathu and Chalong, he said.

They were eventually arrested in front of Toyota Pearl Phuket, nearby Dowroong Intersection in Wichit, at 1:30am last Sunday, Col Sujin added.

As the officers moved in, many of the gang moved to escape, but police managed to take into custody 12 teens – nine young men and three young women – and one adult, he said.

Four of the males arrested tested positive for meth use, Col Sijin noted, adding that officers seized seven motorcycles in making the arrests.

All 13 are one facing charges of illegal street racing and operating modified vehicles, Col Sujin confirmed.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

The youths are being charged through the Phuket Juvenile and Family Court, while the adult is being charged through the Phuket Provincial Court, he added.

“They were all fined, and police also called their parents so they could acknowledge that their children were charged,” he said.

“We are still waiting for more comprehensive tests to confirm the drug tests results for the four who tested positive for meth use,” Col Sujin added.

“The police officers at Wichit Police Station are stepping up their efforts to prevent teenagers taking part in street racing. There will be police checkpoints in areas where they are known to gather, we will keep checking CCTV footage in the area, and we will take steps to meet parents of at-risk teens every day,” he said.

“Right now, Phuket doesn’t have big street-racing gangs that close roads like they do in Bangkok, but there are groups of teenagers who do up their motorbikes with modifications and disturb the peace,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket jungle camp cleared of baby elephant abuse allegations
Man arrested after gunshots fired in central Bangkok, no injuries
Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu
Court rejects Future Forward Party’s plea for public trial
Officials mull visa-free entry for China market
Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist fee on the table? Tour bus crisis deepens! Korat mall reopens! || February 13
Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Wichit
Cherng Talay Police arrest Layan Beach thief
Surrogate mothers-for-hire, Chinese man arrested in Bangkok
Cruise liner arrives in Phuket, bringing European tourists
Phuket Red Cross lottery winner receives title deed to top prize
Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout
Cambodia welcomes liner - Anutin not convinced cruise ship virus-free
Virus death toll surges as China changes way it counts cases

 

Phuket community
Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

Good old 'mis-understandings' strike again. Time to change the record. I notice he didn'...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

Dual pricing, double standards, fast lane a 100 THb at Phuket airport Immigration. At your service! ...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

It's time to modernise the Phuket tour bus park. Why Phuket allows those high/huge/ gigantic bu...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

I must admit that driving Phuket roads without these 1200 health dangerous black smoke fuming busses...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

90% bus operators not received payments from Chinese Agencies for 8 months??? Than sue the Agencies....(Read More)

Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

The usual denial/lying and finger pointing to other departments. Oh oh, what is it difficult to be a...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Ematt... I see no hatred, this is simply you grandstanding, why, well we can only guess you don'...(Read More)

Ferrari unveil SF1000 car for coming F1 season

Yep. But apparently it is redder which is "even better". LOL...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

Why don’t the operators use the time to replace all the brakes on the buses so there will be no mo...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

Dogs normally dont bite that hand that feeds them? Its an old saying and one worth thinking about?...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
Cassia Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
The Overseas Property Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 