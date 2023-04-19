1- Phuket Immigration issues ‘yellow cards’ to Thai landlords
2- Speeding tour boats continue to ignore safety laws
4- Over 8,000 runners expected for 2023 Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon
PHUKET XTRA - April 19 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 19 April 2023, 06:29PM
1- Phuket Immigration issues ‘yellow cards’ to Thai landlords
2- Speeding tour boats continue to ignore safety laws
4- Over 8,000 runners expected for 2023 Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon
Have a news tip-off? Click here
@Kurt All the times you advises everyone not !! to buy any kind of property (especially houses) f...(Read More)
A bunch of self-congratulatory old men who will achieve nothing in their talk-shop. Get rid of them...(Read More)
@Kurt. Thailand has 3148km of coast., and yet no seamen? As an example of your nonsense this ranks h...(Read More)
And today the local water authorities say they have sufficient water for the forthcoming period. Who...(Read More)
@Kurt, just seat in the nodle shop opposite where they have the police box and you can see it every ...(Read More)
Pascale, I was not talking about myself. And,..who says I am renting? Sorry if I give you that impre...(Read More)
Nonsense Kurt,complete nonsense ! But it's ok Kurt,just keep renting and make your landlord happ...(Read More)
"Thai are no seaman" And in your country all people are born as a "Seaman" of c...(Read More)
Sea worthy trawlers, with all deck openings closed, and riding the 'storm' with ships nose i...(Read More)
Strange, because in previous years it's always been blamed on farmers burning their land in Indo...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.