Over 8,000 runners expected for 2023 Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon

MARATHON: The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is set to welcome over 8,000 runners from more than 40 countries to compete in one of Southeast Asia’s favourite destination marathons on June 10-11, organisers have confirmed.

RunningMarathon
By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 April 2023, 02:30PM

The press conference on Apr 6 announcing the race. Photo: Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon

Apichai Phujit won the men’s race last year. Photo: Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon

Satowa Ota won last year’s women’s race. Photo: Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon

Held at Laguna Phuket, the award-winning Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is one of the longest-running international sports events on Phuket, a popular choice for families and elite runners alike, which is driving the island’s resurgence as a world-class sports tourism destination.

Internationally-certified by IAAF AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) and a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon, the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is organised by GAA Events and has set the gold standard for 17 years.

Focused on delivering a world-class experience for all participants and their supporters, the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is a key economic driver for the island’s tourism economy.

From children and families, to age-groupers and top talent across Thailand and from overseas, the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon attracts participants of all ages and abilities with its popular two day format and festival atmosphere at the start and finish line at Laguna Grove. Popular Thai actor and singer Somchai Kemglad, aka Tao Somchai, will be running the marathon distance at this year’s event.

The famously scenic course takes runners past local villages, fruit plantations and through the beachfront Sirinath National Park. A twist to the popular two day format sees the 2 kilometre kids run, 5km and 10.5km take place on the morning of Saturday, June 10th, and the 21.0975km Half Marathon (21.0975km), 42.195km Marathon Relay and 42.195km Marathon on the morning of the following day, Sunday, June 11th.

The popular race attracted over 7,000 participants as it returned to Phuket last year after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Entries are looking strong with thousands already confirmed from across Thailand and overseas,” commented Charlie Jung, Assistant Race Director, GAA Events, organiser of the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon at a press conference at Central Festival in Kathu on Apr 6.

“What’s particularly encouraging this year is the return of interest from international participants. The pandemic limited international travel and as Phuket sees a resurgence in international arrivals we are also seeing growing interest amongst overseas runners and their families wanting to combine a run with a holiday in Phuket,” he added.

Ixina Thailand

Speaking of Supersports’ involvement in the event, Erlinda Petpisit, Omnichannel Customer Director, CRC Sports, operator of Supersports, said, “We’re excited to again partner with GAA Events and the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon. With a growing interest in sports and exercise, and healthy living in general, the event provides an exciting way for us to reach this health conscious audience and engage with them in a meaningful way.”

Paul Wilson, VP, Deputy Managing Director, Laguna Phuket, said: “With Thailand’s recovery well and truly underway, we’re delighted to welcome Thai and international visitors back to Laguna Phuket and are looking to showcase the island as a world-class tourism and sports destination.

“We have partnered with Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon since the very beginning and work closely with the local community each year to ensure the benefits are dispersed. Through Laguna Phuket Foundation’s Children First Fund (CFF), we support more than 400 underprivileged children in seven orphanages in Phuket and we encourage all runners and spectators to help make a difference by supporting our efforts.”

People can register for the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon at https://www.phuketmarathon.com/registration

For more information visit: www.phuketmarathon.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/phuketmarathon

Instagram: @phuketmarathon

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LagunaPhuketMarathon

