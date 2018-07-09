FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Worst maritime disaster! Day 2 of cave rescue! Same-sex marriage bill? || July 9

PHUKET XTRA - July 9 Worst maritime disaster in Thailand’s modern history |:| Cave rescue operations enters day 2 |:| More heavy rains for Phuket |:| Same-sex marriage bill? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Monday 9 July 2018, 07:22PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cave rescue and Phuket tour boat disaster ‘equally important’, says PM
Dead body bingo as Thai Police rejig numbers to mitigate Phuket tour boat disaster
Prayut flies in as 41 bodies from Phuket boat catastrophe identified
Phuket storm warning issued amid search for bodies from Phoenix tour boat disaster
Phuket boat disaster: Search for bodies turns to beaches
Phuket Opinion: One at heart
Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor
Phuket tour boat disaster morgue overflow spurs call for ‘freezer box’ donations
Phuket boat disaster spurs response from Chinese President Xi Jinping
Weather warning for Phuket remains in effect
CAVE MAN: Phuket diver Ben Reymenants relives four days in Tham Luang cave rescue mission
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bodies piling in boat disaster! Storm lashes Phuket! Cave rescue casualty! || July 6
Bodies seen in sunken ’Phoenix’ dive boat off Phuket
Phuket tour boat disaster: 7 more dead found, dozens still missing
Storm leaves Phuket in blackouts, flights diverted

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Play and discover the world is given to all children, also the thai. But like in other countries not...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Shwe's comment is correct regarding the discrimination Thailand displays towards foreigners bord...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Normal people would be happy about every kid saved.Some of the frustrated old grumpys here are whing...(Read More)

Prayut flies in as 41 bodies from Phuket boat catastrophe identified

If safety of tourist industry was according international standards these disasters not happened. Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Ah... more from the neo colonialists who think they are always right and have the best answers. Safe...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster: Search for bodies turns to beaches

Somewhat premature to suggest criminal negligence given the lack of information thus far....(Read More)

‘Better than expected’ rescue suspended for night; four out

If one bothers to read the reports, it is to replenish supplies, specifically tanks. ...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Your comment is disgusting and discredits the gallant efforts by rescuers world wide, who give of th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Yes,yes.Another great opinion.But don``t expect any changes in safety thinking.No smart thai thinkin...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Personally I'm disappointed no one is taking advantage of this opportunity to show Thais how imp...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Kantok Restaurant
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
My Physio By Kanitta
Chattha
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket

 