FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket storm warning issued amid search for bodies from Phoenix tour boat disaster

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued another weather alert for Phuket and surrounding region, a factor that may affect the ongoing search for survivors, or bodies, from the Phoenix tour boat disaster.

The Phuket News

Monday 9 July 2018, 10:41AM

The search area was expanded yesterday to include Phi Phi Island, and beyond. Image: Tourist Police

The search area was expanded yesterday to include Phi Phi Island, and beyond. Image: Tourist Police

The weather warning is in effect until Thursday (July 12). Image: TMD

The weather warning is in effect until Thursday (July 12). Image: TMD

The weather warning is in effect until Thursday (July 12). Image: TMD

The weather warning is in effect until Thursday (July 12). Image: TMD

The Phoenix sank 1.5 nautical miles off Koh Hei (Coral Island). Image: Google Maps / Tourist Police

The Phoenix sank 1.5 nautical miles off Koh Hei (Coral Island). Image: Google Maps / Tourist Police

Today’s alert is the 12th iteration of the initial warning that was posted on Saturday, forecasting heavy rain and strong wind and waves along the Andaman seaboard.

Waves are expected to reach up to three metres high as the strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, the warning notes.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore. People along the coast should beware of inshore surges,” TMD Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai urged in the warning.

“In the South, there is heavy rain in some areas. People in that areas should be careful of flood from heavy rain,” he added.

QSI International School Phuket

The heavy weather is forecast to continue until Thursday (July 12).

The strong wind and waves are likely to hamper efforts by divers in lifting the stricken Phoenix off the seabed where it lies some 1.5 nautical miles off Koh Hei (Coral Island), south of Phuket, in order to recover one body still trapped under the wreck.

Meanwhile, the search area yesterday was expanded to include Phi Phi Island and officials as far as away as Koh Lanta and even in Trang were alerted to start scouring the beaches for bodies, (Se story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Prayut flies in as 41 bodies from Phuket boat catastrophe identified
Phuket boat disaster: Search for bodies turns to beaches
Phuket Opinion: One at heart
Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor
Phuket tour boat disaster morgue overflow spurs call for ‘freezer box’ donations
Phuket boat disaster spurs response from Chinese President Xi Jinping
Weather warning for Phuket remains in effect
CAVE MAN: Phuket diver Ben Reymenants relives four days in Tham Luang cave rescue mission
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bodies piling in boat disaster! Storm lashes Phuket! Cave rescue casualty! || July 6
Bodies seen in sunken ’Phoenix’ dive boat off Phuket
Phuket tour boat disaster: 7 more dead found, dozens still missing
Storm leaves Phuket in blackouts, flights diverted
‘Divers to check sunken boat for Chinese tourists,’ says Phuket Governor
First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing
Phuket tour boats struck by storm, rescue mission launched

 

Phuket community
First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Normal people would be happy about every kid saved.Some of the frustrated old grumpys here are whing...(Read More)

Prayut flies in as 41 bodies from Phuket boat catastrophe identified

If safety of tourist industry was according international standards these disasters not happened. Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Ah... more from the neo colonialists who think they are always right and have the best answers. Safe...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster: Search for bodies turns to beaches

Somewhat premature to suggest criminal negligence given the lack of information thus far....(Read More)

‘Better than expected’ rescue suspended for night; four out

If one bothers to read the reports, it is to replenish supplies, specifically tanks. ...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Your comment is disgusting and discredits the gallant efforts by rescuers world wide, who give of th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Yes,yes.Another great opinion.But don``t expect any changes in safety thinking.No smart thai thinkin...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Personally I'm disappointed no one is taking advantage of this opportunity to show Thais how imp...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster: Search for bodies turns to beaches

Someone needs to explain to the tourism minister the difference between a natural disaster and crimi...(Read More)

‘Better than expected’ rescue suspended for night; four out

Yeah..."Good night and have a sweet dream". Easy for him to say. Why would this operation ...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
My Physio By Kanitta
Kantok Restaurant
Tile-it
Chattha
Lofty Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 