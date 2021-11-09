|
PHUKET XTRA - November 9 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket World’s largest floating solar farm goes online |:| Perimeter of Constitutional Court closed for ruling |:| Russians return to Phuket |:| Phuket COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 9 November 2021, 07:24PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
400k- definitely something dodgy going on. A nice little earner- clearly far more to this that we wi...(Read More)
Thai Officialdom to busy with 90 day reports, Thai Pass bureaucracy of legal foreigners. To many HiS...(Read More)
Wait 14 to 21 days to se if this test and go are a success. ...(Read More)
We now have a travel bubble with Singapore and some Pacific nations. This gives us virtually the sam...(Read More)
Common sense finally prevails ...(Read More)
Looks like Thai authority wants to capture the tourists that got covid, send them to hospital to rip...(Read More)
corruption even- shame there's no an edit facility on comments anymore, especially given the tin...(Read More)
Lt Gen at 45- that's some serious 'connections'. No real comment on curruption the band ...(Read More)
In other countries nick names like Ferrari Joe, King Kong, Big Joke, etc., you 'see' them in...(Read More)
All breeds of mammals have strengths and weaknesses- and so do humans. Who is to say a complete voi...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.