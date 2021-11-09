Phuket marks 39 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 39 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 8) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 15,957.

Tuesday 9 November 2021

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:17am today.

The report marked nine new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among ‘Test & Go’ tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 126. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in total in October and so far seven deaths already this month.

Meanwhile, the 39 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 362, as follows:

Nov 2 - 57 new cases

Nov 3 - 50 new cases

Nov 4 - 54 new cases

Nov 5 - 62 new cases

Nov 6 - 55 new cases

Nov 7 - 45 new cases

Nov 8 - 39 new cases

The current total of 15,957 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 225 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1, or the six Test & Go tourists who have tested positive after the entry scheme began on Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 598 people were under medical care or supervision, 31 fewer than the 629 reported the day before.

The report also marked 15,359 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 81 more than the 15,278 reported yesterday.

The report recorded four people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by seven, from 146 to 139.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 8, there were 5 ‘Red’ patients (-14 from yesterday), 71 ‘Yellow’ patients (-69) and just 57 ‘Green’ patients (-2).

A further 217 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-11), and 132 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation” (-14), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 4,612 hospital beds in total available (-792 from yesterday), 482 were occupied (-110 from yesterday).