PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Was wildfire act of arson? Cop steals police guns! Canadian’s fatal crash! || March 1

PHUKET XTRA - March 1 No work permit = jail time? |:| Canadian dies in truck accident |:| Cop steals pistols for sale! |:| Dog attack victim heads home |:| Wildlife in Phang Nga! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Friday 1 March 2019, 06:18PM

 

 

Canadian woman crushed by truck in motorbike accident
Police called to investigate alleged arson wildfire at Thai Mueang national park
Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz
Dog attack victim Eemi heads home
Fire breaks out at LPG refit centre
THAI resumes normal flight operations to Europe
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Deported over vaping? Thailand’s 1st legal marijuana farm! Changes coming to Patong? || Feb. 28
Region 8 Police seize weapons haul in election safety campaign
AoT at Phuket Aiport providing support as THAI cancels Europe flights
Patong tuk-tuk driver wanted for attacking Chinese women tourists
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant races towards cyclist! Southern Thai cops killed! Stinky Bang Tao Canal? || Feb. 27
Frenchwoman deported for vaping
Patong mayor reveals major development changes
Rawai sludge ditch problems continue
11 Russians among 15 foreigners facing deportation for working illegally

 

Phuket community
Dog attack victim Eemi heads home

"“I am very grateful for all the care and attention given to Eemi, I did not think that it wo...(Read More)

THAI resumes normal flight operations to Europe

Perhaps if your read the article, you would not have to ask and to not waste your time. ...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

But there was just new work permit rules negating all the previous ones. Police are ignoring not bei...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

One commentator was going OK until he had to go on with this crap "Of course there is a small g...(Read More)

Region 8 Police seize weapons haul in election safety campaign

"How many of the found weapons are Army and/or RTP stuff? Sold by own personal," I often w...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

Well, nice to see that all officials involved left plenty of loopholes for Mr. Erawadee to weasel hi...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

Full company checks by the DSI (Department of Special Investigation), AMLO (Anti-Money Laundering Of...(Read More)

Public urged to wear ‘coronation yellow’

Here we go again, regimental pressure. Leave it to the people how to express themselves. In clothing...(Read More)

Turning Points: Depression

It is known among mental specialists that growing up in regimental class regimes, starting with bein...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

"Thailand needs to ban smoking,not e-cigs.Another tourism killer" And how many million peo...(Read More)

 

