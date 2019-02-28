THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Dog attack victim Eemi heads home

PHUKET: Five-year-old Finnish boy Eemi Nikula, mauled by stray dogs at Ao Nang Beach in Krabi last Wednesday, was finally cleared by doctors to fly home yesterday. His family wasted no time. They boarded a flight that departed Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok at 1:20am today (Feb 28).

tourismanimalsSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 28 February 2019, 05:31PM

Eemi is cheerful and can interact normally with people who have come to visit him, Dr Songwut said. Photo: Sutee Krabi

Eemi is much better. His wounds began to heal and he has shown no signs of further health complications, said Dr Songwut Suwannaprasert, Medical Director of Krabi Nakharin International Hospital. Photo: Sutee Krabi

The Nikula family left Thailand on a flight out of Bangkok early this morning (Feb 28).Photo: Sutee Krabi

Eemi and his family departed Thailand on Qatar Airways Flight QR 837, which touched down at Doha at 5:25am.

In the attack by strays on Ao Nang Beach last Wednesday (Feb 20), Eemi suffered scratches and bites to his torso, back and buttocks and has a wound about five centimetres long on his right calf.

The most dangerous wound was a bite to his neck, where fangs had punctured two holes near his Adam’s apple. (See story here.)

Eemi was discharged from Krabi Nakarin International Hospital on Monday (Feb 25) after doctors were confident his health had improved adequately.

He returned to the hospital yesterday (Feb 27) and had the last of his stitches removed, Kritsada Mahamad, Head of Krabi Tourist Assistance Center (TAC) confirmed to The Phuket News today.

“Eemi’s father said that Eemi will continue to receive medical treatment at a hospital in Finland next week,” Mr Kritsada said.

Futsal League 2019

Dr Songwut Suwannaprasert, Medical Director of Krabi Nakharin International Hospital, also confirmed Eemi’s improved state of heath.

“Now, Eemi is much better. His wounds began to heal and he has shown no signs of further health complications,” he said.

“He can eat normally, and his mental state has returned to normal. He is cheerful and can interact normally with people who have come to visit him,” Dr Songwut said.

At the hospital yesterday, Eemi’s father, Appo Nikula, said, “I am very grateful for all the care and attention given to Eemi, I did not think that it would be so special.

“Our family would like to thank you all, it is greatly appreciated,” he said.

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

