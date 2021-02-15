PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Was the man found in Phuket drainpipe killed? Volunteer medic beaten at Bangkok protest! || February 15

PHUKET XTRA - February 15 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Investigation after man’s body found in drainpipe |:| Snakes to be deported out of Phuket |:| Fallout after volunteer medic beaten at protest |:| Two more COVID deaths in Thailand |:| Phuket Town wipeout |:| COVID outbreak in market Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 15 February 2021, 07:32PM