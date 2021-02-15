BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks a COVID Valentine’s Day

Phuket marks a COVID Valentine’s Day

PHUKET: A total of 46 couples were married at special events held in Phuket yesterday (Feb 14) to commemorate Valentine’s Day.


By The Phuket News

Monday 15 February 2021, 04:02PM

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

Thirty-two couples married at a special event at Promthep Cape yesterday (Feb 14). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The Muang District Office held its special mass wedding event at Promthep Cape, with its iconic views of the Andaman Sea.

A total of 32 couples were married at the event, which was overseen by Phuket Vice Governors Vikrom Jakthee and Piyaphong Chuwong, joined by Khenjutha Suwanjinda, Chief Judge of the Phuket Juvenile and Family Court.

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkram noted, “The Phuket Muang District Office understands the importance of Valentine’s Day and agreed to hold a special marriage registration event under the theme ‘2021 Valentine’s Day Love Happiness at Laem Promthep’.

The event was held so that couples could register their marriage on the day of love, and realise the importance of their rights and duties to each other as husband and wife, Mr Somprat said.

“It was held to also promote tourism to Phuket,” he added.

The event included a traditional Thai wedding ‘Khan Maak’ procession with two elephants leading the parade of the bride and groom and their wellwishers.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The Muang District Office, as is tradition, offered simple gifts to the newlyweds for them to use in starting their new lives together, and provided a professional photographer.

Meanwhile, further north in Phuket yesterday, 14 couples were married at a special event held at the Thalang District Office.

Of the couples, 12 were Thai, one couple were an Italian and a Thai, and another couple were one French national and a native of Madagascar, an officer at the Thalang District Office told The Phuket News today.

"The special wedding event and all activities were held only at the Thalang District Office, where all COVID-19 preventive measures were followed,” the officer said.

“There was a flower arch for the newlyweds to have their photo taken under and gifts were handed to the couples as well," the officer added.

The Kathu District Office, which also usually holds special wedding events for couples marrying on Valentine’s Day, this year did not hold any special event to mark the occasion.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Galong | 15 February 2021 - 16:35:14 

Forcing elephants to walk on hot pavement is sad.  It is, of course, not surprising. At the end of the day, the only time a lot of locals care about elephant welfare is if there is bad international press about it.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Was the man found in Phuket drainpipe killed? Volunteer medic beaten at Bangkok protest! || February 15
Dutchman from Phuket arrested for ‘Shopping Mall’ app scam 
Phuket police officer under investigation for vehicle hit-and-run while drunk driving
Rewat takes office as PPAO President
Candidate registrations close for Phuket municipal elections
Electricity outage to hit west side of bypass road
Investigation launched after man’s body found in drainpipe
Hotels urge CCSA to lift booze ban
Woman escapes high-speed impact with only minor injuries
Myanmar junta cuts internet as troops fire to break up protest
Over 650,000 workers seek amnesty as government sounds warning
South African COVID variant ‘hits’ Thailand
WHO experts want ‘more data’ from China on possible early COVID cases
Knight Frank Report: State of Villa Market in Phuket 2020, Outlook for 2021
Phuket Opinion: Feed the hungry

 

Phuket community
Phuket police officer under investigation for vehicle hit-and-run while drunk driving

Give me a 'nonsense break'. This officer will not face any normal charge. Will be kept out o...(Read More)

Dutchman from Phuket arrested for ‘Shopping Mall’ app scam 

Thank you for this article. Do you know how we’d be able to still fill out the form? It says they ...(Read More)

Phuket police officer under investigation for vehicle hit-and-run while drunk driving

Prepare for a transfer to an inactive post with full pay....(Read More)

Phuket marks a COVID Valentine’s Day

Forcing elephants to walk on hot pavement is sad. It is, of course, not surprising. At the end of t...(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

lalala, yes agreed, thankyou. i am labelled conspiracy theorist by many for pointing out press relea...(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

You are right skip, the problem is that most people are stupid, full of fear and already brainwashed...(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

What's needed is a new term for Q-Anon BS spreaders.. QPublicans, Qewpie-dolls, Qwackers.. So ma...(Read More)

Woman escapes high-speed impact with only minor injuries

That is not a dangerous curve for anyone who knows how to drive. People here seem to struggle with d...(Read More)

Phuket marks quiet start to Chinese New Year

Of course, as expected. Many people don't like the risk catching Covid while traveling to Phuket...(Read More)

Police and protesters face off in Bangkok – again

Huh, ..'socialist kids with communist ideas"?..That is a mouth full. Being pro democratic ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Brightview Center
Benihana Phuket
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Phuket Property

 