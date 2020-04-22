Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Visa amnesty extended! Coronavirus helping police fight drug smugglers? || April 22

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Visa amnesty extended! Coronavirus helping police fight drug smugglers? || April 22

PHUKET XTRA - April 22 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Visa amnesty extended for foreigners |:| 15 new cases in Thailand, 3 more in Phuket |:| New airline rules for flights |:| Coronavirus pandemic helping police fight drug smugglers Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 22 April 2020, 06:30PM

Phuket community
Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

...animals.Luckily I found another way to get to the doctor.Final words to that VIP: G.t.h. !!!...(Read More)

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

Although not connected with this article,I would like to say thank you to the overreacting clown in ...(Read More)

Cabinet gives nod to slash power bills

Got my March bill today fairly normal although higher than Feb - I use more than 150 units so expect...(Read More)

Chalong Police arrest woman for overcharging for face masks

last time I get a small wound and go for wash the pain point in hospital. When they noticce I am chi...(Read More)

Foreigners’ visas automatically extended until July 31

@Nasa my suggestion to wait still stands @CaptainJack I think they are hoping that many on tourist v...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should the lockdown end on April 30?

101% is the actual result?? ;-)...(Read More)

China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts

Good afternoon from China. See you soon!!...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should the lockdown end on April 30?

The question is whether the treatment is killing the patient. Does the economic damage caused by re...(Read More)

Cabinet gives nod to slash power bills

So to summarize the article, less then 150 units is free, less than 800 units gets a (small) discoun...(Read More)

Cabinet gives nod to slash power bills

How and when will this be applied? I got a bill yesterday and the charges are completely normal, up ...(Read More)

 

