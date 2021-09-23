The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vegetarian Festival restrictions, Police raid Patong bars, Rehab temple in limelight |:| September 23

PHUKET XTRA - September 23 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Temple drug rehab centre accused of torture |:| Phuket domestic entry restrictions eased |:| Covid Update |:| Governor lays down rules of Phuket Vegetarian Festival |:| Patong bars raided Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 23 September 2021, 07:49PM

Arkhom: Higher state debt not a concern
Phuket COVID response teams test more than 4,000 in two days
‘Joe Ferrari’ case lifts lid on police corruption
Jui Tui shrine bans food, vendor stalls for Vegetarian Festival
Phuket domestic entry restrictions to be eased Oct 1
Curfew power carries over
Phuket marks 239 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand reopening delayed? Lax cybersecurity, Arrest in beating, rape of Thai maid |:| September 22
Phuket Police raid bars in Patong
The Slate appoints Claude Sauter as new General Manager
Reopenings face even more delays
Rare Australia earthquake triggers panic in Melbourne
Governor lays down rules for Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Phang Nga operators seek direct travel
Myanmar man arrested for brutal beating, rape of Thai maid

 

Phuket domestic entry restrictions to be eased Oct 1

And the rules for residents returning to Phuket going to see grandma in Phang Nga for the day. You ...(Read More)

Phuket domestic entry restrictions to be eased Oct 1

In the 18 months of ridiculous stories in the papers about opening this statement is priceless. “W...(Read More)

Personal details of 106mn visitors to Thailand exposed online for 10 years

Is it not idiot that when a foreigner, living here, on his return home on Phuket, get his arrival no...(Read More)

Phuket domestic entry restrictions to be eased Oct 1

All these confusing domestic restrictions haven't worked, no matter how frequently they've b...(Read More)

Personal details of 106mn visitors to Thailand exposed online for 10 years

Guess it is time the Thai Immigration outsource their cyber database designing and security to Compa...(Read More)

Phuket domestic entry restrictions to be eased Oct 1

Is the Gov going to pay for me to have data turned on on my phone 24/7? That is a rhetorical questio...(Read More)

Phuket domestic entry restrictions to be eased Oct 1

There will be no tourists till this sandbox BS & all other restrictions are removed. If you want...(Read More)

Phuket Police raid bars in Patong

WTF is going on in this country? It's not the bars being open and selling alcohol that's res...(Read More)

Phuket marks 239 new COVID cases, one more death

May be PPHO don't want population to panic? May be PPHO designs a new form of reporting, diffe...(Read More)

Myanmar man arrested for brutal beating, rape of Thai maid

** CORRECTION: The section of the Criminal Code originally quoted in the story was outdated. The err...(Read More)

 

