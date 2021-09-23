The Phuket News
Phuket domestic entry restrictions to be eased Oct 1

PHUKET: Phuket officials have agreed to ease the restrictions on domestic entry to the province starting Oct 1 in a move aimed at encouraging travel to the island.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 September 2021, 11:03AM

Governor Narong announced the easing of entry restrictions yesterday (Sept 22). Photo: Phuket Radio Thailand

Governor Narong announced the easing of entry restrictions yesterday (Sept 22). Photo: Phuket Radio Thailand

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew announced the easing of the screening measures at a meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee yesterday (Sept 22).

The meeting resolved to relax travel to Phuket by allowing people to travel to Phuket by land, sea and air as long as they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from being infected with COVID-19 no more than six months previously.

They must also have tested negative for COVID-19 by RT-PCR or antigen test kit (ATK) within seven days before arriving.

“Such measures will be announced from October 1, 2021 onwards, but people will have to wait for the official order from the province before it can come into effect,” he said.

The current restriction in place requires people entering Phuket to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving to enter the province.

People will also be able to bring their own ATK to the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai, or to a sea port, and conduct the test in front of officers and be issued a certificate that can be used for seven days, Governor Narong said.

All people entering the province must have the Mor Chana app installed on their phones with location sharing enabled, and must register their travel details through the gophuget.com website, he added.

Surachai Chaiwat, honorary chairman of Phuket’s Chamber of Commerce, said the Phuket Sandbox programme saw around 300 tourists arriving each day, well below the target of 1,000 daily foreign arrivals, reported the Bangkok Post.

From July 1 when the programme started to Sept 20, only 34,880 foreign tourists had visited Phuket, he said.

“Phuket is in crisis, so the province must fully reopen,” Mr Surachai noted.

“We need at least 6,000 tourists, both local and foreign, to arrive each day if we are to break even,” he added.

Phuket Tourism Council President Thanet Tantipiriyakit said domestic travel is likely to pick up in the last quarter of the year, adding the segment is vital to Phuket’s recovery.

SEC2 | 23 September 2021 - 13:26:54 

And the rules for residents returning to Phuket going to see grandma in Phang Nga for the day.  You have to take a test before you leave, even though you are going for 1 day?  Doesn't the governor know that there are local people that travel too.  Not just tourists.

SEC2 | 23 September 2021 - 13:24:47 

In the 18 months of ridiculous stories in the papers about opening this statement is priceless. “We need at least 6,000 tourists, both local and foreign, to arrive each day if we are to break even"   WHAT does that even mean Break Even?

CaptainJack69 | 23 September 2021 - 13:12:29 

All these confusing domestic restrictions haven't worked, no matter how frequently they've been changed. Infection hubs like immigrant camps, construction sites, markets, etc. are unaffected so we've seen over 200 local cases a day for many weeks now. Forget travel restrictions and actually enforce social distancing. Forget alcohol bans and VACCINATE.

Fascinated | 23 September 2021 - 12:21:29 

Is the Gov going to pay for me to have data turned on on my phone 24/7? That is a rhetorical question btw. 6k visitors a day at present is cloud cuckoo land with so many amenities closed, including bars. What are the rules for residents as opposed to visitors returning- are they the same?

another overseas scot | 23 September 2021 - 11:19:32 

There will be no tourists till this sandbox BS & all other restrictions are removed. If you want a high season they need to be removed NOW or you will see no tourists until 22/23. Given the bed wetters in charge, however, there is no chance of this - they cannot even allow 9 year olds to go to school in spite of the ridiculous restrictions.

 

