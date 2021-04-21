PHUKET XTRA - April 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Legal action against field hospital deserters? |:| Thailand gets vaccine passports |:| 7 Sinovac recipients feels adverse effects |:| Covid testing free for Thai citizens in Phuket, B500 for foreigners Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 21 April 2021, 06:26PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
These guys are just idiots so several cases came out of dive operations, They all take the pink buse...(Read More)
can someone say 2 tier pricing yet again ...(Read More)
As expected , why not 5000 bath for farang or 10.000....(Read More)
Another example of rip off foreigners in LOS. Wasn't that expected ?...(Read More)
Yup Chrispy,I would love to see K's full name ,address and phone number !...(Read More)
Totally Thai, incomprehensible process to get a passport, no indication of how you will be authentic...(Read More)
@Phuket News. Find out if going to the Immigration offices in Phuket allowed and still required?...(Read More)
It confirms that a RTP Officer can only do one thing at the time when he stops you. Otherwise the wo...(Read More)
Great initiative. Hope same time a lot of side rules, like 'fit to travel certificate', will...(Read More)
