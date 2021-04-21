The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine passports as Thailand cases continue to mount || April 21

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine passports as Thailand cases continue to mount || April 21

PHUKET XTRA - April 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Legal action against field hospital deserters? |:| Thailand gets vaccine passports |:| 7 Sinovac recipients feels adverse effects |:| Covid testing free for Thai citizens in Phuket, B500 for foreigners Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 21 April 2021, 06:26PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free
Junta attacks displace nearly 250,000 people in Myanmar
Thailand to buy 35m more doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Full Phuket COVID restrictions order published
Thailand adopts use of vaccine passports
Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder
Forget drink-drivers, focus on halting COVID, cops told
Adverse symptoms in seven Sinovac recipients
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to test unvaccinated, untested arrivals! Booster shots likely? || April 20
Foreigners reminded to follow disease prevention guidelines
Man escapes serious injuries as pickup hits tree
Thanathorn floats ‘four changes’ to deal with COVID
99,480 vaccine doses arrive in Phuket
Phuket to start testing unvaccinated, untested domestic arrivals
‘Recover at home’ virus plan

 

Phuket community
Full Phuket COVID restrictions order published

These guys are just idiots so several cases came out of dive operations, They all take the pink buse...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

can someone say 2 tier pricing yet again ...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

These guys are just idiots so several cases came out of dive operations, They all take the pink buse...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

As expected , why not 5000 bath for farang or 10.000....(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

Another example of rip off foreigners in LOS. Wasn't that expected ?...(Read More)

Phuket to start testing unvaccinated, untested domestic arrivals

Yup Chrispy,I would love to see K's full name ,address and phone number !...(Read More)

Thailand adopts use of vaccine passports

Totally Thai, incomprehensible process to get a passport, no indication of how you will be authentic...(Read More)

Full Phuket COVID restrictions order published

@Phuket News. Find out if going to the Immigration offices in Phuket allowed and still required?...(Read More)

Forget drink-drivers, focus on halting COVID, cops told

It confirms that a RTP Officer can only do one thing at the time when he stops you. Otherwise the wo...(Read More)

Thailand adopts use of vaccine passports

Great initiative. Hope same time a lot of side rules, like 'fit to travel certificate', will...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

 