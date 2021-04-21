Thailand adopts use of vaccine passports

THAILAND: The government has announced it will adopt the so-called vaccine passport, a certificate of vaccination, for use with COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand as an official travel document for those already vaccinated against COVID-19 and travelling to other countries.

By Bangkok Post

The front cover of the ‘vaccine passport’ which the government is adopting for those travelling overseas. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The Royal Gazette yesterday (Apr 20) published a copy of the format of the vaccine passport along with an order by the Disease Control Department authorising a number of disease control officials to issue the vaccine passport.

Both the format of the vaccine passport and the order were approved by department director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong.

On the cover of the approved vaccine passport format there is Thai-English text that reads “Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, Thailand”, a garuda emblem and more text reading “COVID-19 Certificate of Vaccination”.

The name of the vaccination certificate holder and his or her passport or national identification number is typed in English certifying that the certificate holder has already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Only vaccinations registered in Thailand or ones certified by the World Health Organisation will be issued with the vaccine passport, while the signature of an authorised disease control official is required to validate the passport.

The vaccination certificate is intended for an individual holder only, not for group use. Children aged under seven must have their parents’ signatures on their vaccine passports, while those who are unable to write are required to give a fingerprint on the passport instead.

Six disease control officials meanwhile are now authorised to sign a vaccine passport when it is issued.

They are Rom Buathong, a senior medical doctor with the department’s international communicable disease control checkpoints and quarantine division; Sirirak Thanasakunprasoet, a senior medical doctor with the same division; Rawinan Soma, another senior medical doctor with the same division.

Others are Ranida Techsuwanna, a senior medical doctor with the department’s general communicable diseases division; Kamonthip Atsawawaranan, a senior medical doctor with the department’s Institute of Urban Disease Control; and Parinda Watthanasi, a senior medical doctor with the department’s Institute of Preventive Medicine.

These officials are assigned to work in line with an announcement by the national communicable disease committee regarding the issuing of COVID jab certificates, published in the Royal Gazette on March 31.