PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unemployment highest on record! Two year economic recovery? || July 15

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unemployment highest on record! Two year economic recovery? || July 15

PHUKET XTRA - July 15 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket unemployment hits highest on record |:| Thailand PM lures Chinese back |:| Bank of Thailand predicts 2-year recovery |:| 5 more returnees infected |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 15 July 2020, 08:03PM

Somkid quits ahead of Cabinet reshuffle
DSI Chinese bigwigs open illegal firms
Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption
Tourism minister confirms Phuket, Phi Phi, Samui to be proposed for ‘Travel Bubbles’
‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost
Prayut apologises for Rayong COVID scare, vows to step up measures
The Long Run: Concerns raised as Phuket welfare payments stop, unemployment hits highest on record
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Infected soldier triggers quarantine of nearly 2,000? Fisherman found days later! || July 14
Officials sink claims fishermen arriving from international waters allowed into Phuket unchecked
Britain set to back removal of Huawei from 5G
Body of man swept off rocks found near Freedom Beach
Visits by foreign diplomats, business reps suspended
Neighbour shot in dispute over teen son’s loud music
Meth floods back at end of lockdown
COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

 

