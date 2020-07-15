PHUKET XTRA - July 15 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket unemployment hits highest on record |:| Thailand PM lures Chinese back |:| Bank of Thailand predicts 2-year recovery |:| 5 more returnees infected |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 15 July 2020, 08:03PM
