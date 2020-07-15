‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonchiew is hoping that the national domestic tourism campaign ‘We Travel Together’, which opened for people to register today (July 15), will bring a B100 million boost to help alleviate the economic suffering on the island.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 July 2020, 06:02PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonchiew at the meeting at Provincial hall earlier today (July 15). photo: PR Phuket

The campaign ‘Rao Tiew Duay Gun’ (“We Travel Together”) has been launched under the ‘Tiew Pan Suk’ (“Travelling Shares Happiness”) government initiative.

“We expect 50,000 people will come to Phuket and generate at least B100 million for the island,” Governor Narong told a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning attended by officials and local business owners.

“Our target market is staffers at Tambon Health Promotion Hospitals and village health volunteers who are also given B2,000 for a two-day holiday under the ‘Kamlang Jai’ campaign,” he said.

The ‘Kamlang Jai’ campaign allows medical workers and health centre volunteers to register for holidays subsidised by the government as a thank you for their efforts against COVID-19.

“At this stage, 28 tourism business owners have already joined the [We Travel Together] campaign, offering 45 interesting travel packages in Phuket,” Gov Narong noted this morning, as he urged people to use the national campaign to visit Phuket.

“Phuket is safe and has a variety of tourist attractions which are looking forward to everyone coming to enjoy. Come and experience the beautiful nature and local culture of Phuket,” he said.

People wanting to take advantage of the We Travel Together government-subsidised holidays must be Thai nationals and at least 18 years old.

They must also have the Krungthai Bank mobile banking app ‘Paotang’ (on Google Play and App Store) installed on their mobile phone, as every process of campaign – hotel bookings, the issuing of vouchers and the making of payments – is conducted through the app.

While people can book their holidays from today, the hotel room bookings must be for anytime from this Saturday (July 18) onwards.

The government will pay for 40% of the hotel rooms, but not more than B3,000 per night, limited to five rooms and five nights. Changes to bookings cannot be made after the initial reservation has been confirmed.

The campaign will also see people who book their holidays through the portal a B600 voucher per room booked.

At 5pm of the check-in day, tourists will receive the voucher, which will be valid until 11:59pm of the check-out day. The voucher can be used only at restaurants and tourist attractions that have registered with the campaign.