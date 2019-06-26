THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tuk-tuk baby birth! Cop barbershop? Deep south SIM card registry? || June 26

PHUKET XTRA - June 26 Tuk-tuk baby birth! |:| Deep south SIM card registry ’necessary’ |:| Charges after crane collapse |:| Patong tsunami-evacuation drill |:| Phuket City cops now offering free haircuts! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 26 June 2019, 05:34PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rescue team delivers baby girl in tuk-tuk stuck in Phuket traffic jam
Phuket City Police now offering free haircuts, close shaves
Drug raids land more than 12k meth pills, 1.8kg of ice
Mains water supply to be cut in Cherng Talay and Kamala
Patong tsunami-evacuation drill hailed a success, spurs an excited false start
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1 year anniversary of cave rescue! Home smoking ’illegal’? Heavy rains here! || June 25
Chinese men use fake taxi ploy to kidnap, rob Chinese woman in Phuket
Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster
Heavy rains hit Phuket as weather remains in force
Paris court to hear case over 2007 Phuket plane crash
‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cabbies protest legal Grab? ASEAN World Cup bid? Tuk-tuk drivers vs motosai! || June 24
Smoking in homes may be deemed illegal ‘only as a form of domestic abuse’
Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout
Electricity outage scheduled in Chalong

 

Phuket community
Chinese men use fake taxi ploy to kidnap, rob Chinese woman in Phuket

"damage to the image of... taxi drivers" 555, that's a good one. If it were a real Tha...(Read More)

Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster

Last week I had my monthly haircut for 150 thb. In next chair was a chinese tourist getting same hai...(Read More)

Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster

Thai are good in marketing themselves, but many times bad in not delivering what they state/preach. ...(Read More)

Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster

Despite all the discussion of what Thailand has done to make themselves look better to the Chinese.....(Read More)

Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Ben, they never bring in foreign experts to help with any major projects because it would make it mu...(Read More)

‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver

Oh, so this Chartchai was just being a good citizen trying to protect tourists from this bad guy??? ...(Read More)

‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver

‘the fight started because Panya has been cautioned over trying to trick and steal tourists’ be...(Read More)

Surf danger warning issued for Phuket

No need for having "ISLA'.There is already that expert pendejo.Just keep publishing his adv...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

What on earth is going on?! The guy's just sitting there smiling at the camera? Perfectly happy ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

Ah yes - only recently the head of the taxi clubs was complaining about new taxes driving away touri...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Baan and Beyond
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
Express Carpet and Decor
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 