PHUKET: Phuket City Police opened their own barber shop at Phuket City Police Station in Phuket Town yesterday (June 25) to provide free haircuts to the public, with Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee the first to get his haircut at the new salon.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 26 June 2019, 12:55PM

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee the first to get his haircut at the new salon. Photo: Phuket City Police

Gen Wisan explained that the barber shop is being provided as a community service project, and to ensure that police officers posted at Phuket City Police Station follow Royal Thai Police regulations for all officers to wear their uniforms properly and have their hair cut short.

“The barber shop will provide services for free to police officers, school students, university students, and everyday people on low incomes who want to save money,” Gen Wisan said.

“This barber shop also helps to build a good relationship between police officers and people,” he said.

The barber shop, located beside the police station’s canteen behind the main building, is open Monday to Friday, but closed Wednesdays.

“The shop is closed on Wednesdays in accordance with the Thai belief that is bad luck to get your hair cut on a Wednesday,” Capt Piya Yongpradeum of the Phuket City Police told The Phuket News.

“Students from the Phuket Polytechnic College will provide the free haircuts from 9am to 4pm, then from 4:30pm to 8pm police officers themselves will be providing the haircuts,” he said.

“But if there are no customers, the shop might close early,” he added.

Shaves by using cutthroat razors – a highlight tradition among barbers throughout the country – will be available on request, Capt Piya confirmed.

“The Polytechnic students will be able to provide shaves by using cutthroat razors, but it will be up to the police officer providing the haircuts during the evening hours to decide whether he is confident enough,” he explained.

“If the customer thinks it is too dangerous, we can use an electric shaver instead," Capt Piya noted.

“The service is free for everyone, but we have a tip box. It is up to guests how much of a tip to leave,” Capt Piya concluded.