BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Trash fire raises public health alarm! Resignation over Boss Red Bull! || August 12

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Trash fire raises public health alarm! Resignation over Boss Red Bull! || August 12

PHUKET XTRA - August 12 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Prosecutor resigns over Boss Red Bull case |:| Five new Covid-19 cases |:| Trash fire raises public health, safety alarm |:| ’Phuket Tastival & Seafood Gastronomy’ event Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 12 August 2020, 06:48PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong to host big bike event
Phuket honours Queen Sirikit’s Birthday
Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Russia claims first coronavirus vaccine as global cases top 20 million
Deputy AG who dropped Red Bull case quits
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thousands rally ’inappropriately’? Regulating food delivery apps! || August 11
Trash fire near Phuket Town raises public health, safety alarm
‘Phuket Tastival & Seafood Gastronomy’ event gets last-minute rejig
Rescue worker found hanged
Police-impersonator brother surrenders, wanted for Phuket roadside robberies
Krabi murder fugitives quickly re-captured
Man shot outside White House, Trump evacuated mid press conference
Phuket readies for Queen Sirikit’s birthday
Outbreak ‘likely’ if public drops guard
‘Leave the monarchy out of it’, student protesters told

 

Phuket community
Missing Brit found safe

I not understand why they not just let mr Peter pay for medical care + repair motorbike of the other...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

..The drunk Brit in this case deserves his punishment. I don't feel sorry for him !...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

"We never read that Thai,involved in same traffic accidents..." Kurt,you want the PN to w...(Read More)

Deputy AG who dropped Red Bull case quits

Well , we all know. What a good life he will have now. He did the right thing and resigned. How gr...(Read More)

Ex-policeman faces action for departure gate outburst

So,our fighter for justice Kurt thinks that drunk driving and injuring another person is less seriou...(Read More)

Deputy AG who dropped Red Bull case quits

I guess resignation means no potential charges of negligence. With just over 6 weeks to go to his re...(Read More)

Deputy AG who dropped Red Bull case quits

I hope the people won't stop pressing this issue just because this loser decided to "opt ou...(Read More)

Ex-policeman faces action for departure gate outburst

I find this explosion of uncontrolled violence of a ex Major RTP officer at boarding counter airport...(Read More)

Outbreak ‘likely’ if public drops guard

No need for the use of the word 'PANIC' by government officials. Thai middle- and lover clas...(Read More)

Outbreak ‘likely’ if public drops guard

So far Thai Covid-19 handling is 'success story' (if true). In many other countries are infe...(Read More)

 

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
M Beach Club Phuket
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket

 