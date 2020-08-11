Trash fire near Phuket Town raises public health, safety alarm

PHUKET: Disaster officials responding to an illegal trash site on fire north of Phuket Town earlier today (Aug 11) have voiced their concerns about trash being illegally dumped across the island.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 11 August 2020, 05:52PM

The fire raised concern that the blaze could have easily spread, and the plastic being burned released dangerous pollutants into the air. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Fire teams were called to the site, on Soi Rungrawee just north of Wat Kosit Wihan on Thepkrasattri Rd (see map below), at about 1:50pm.

Firefighters were concerned that the fire could spread out of control, said Watthana Patangtaro, an officer at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Phuket City Municipality (DDPM-Phuket City).

Also of concern were the dangerous pollutants being released by the plastic and foam that was burning, Mr Watthana told The Phuket News.

"Not only did the fire contain dried leaves, pieces of wood and paper all burning, but also plastic and foam. The smell was so bad,” he said.

Mr Watthana confirmed that no people living in the area were seriously affected by the smoke.

However, he added, “This is dangerous for people’s health. People should not burn any plastic or foam.”

Mr Watthana was also grateful for people reporting the fire early.

"After we arrived, it didn’t take us long to put the fire out, but it could have easily spread, and that would have put homes in the area at risk,” he said.

"We don’t know who started this fire, but we urge people to not do this. If anyone sees any fire, please report as quickly as possible to the DDPM hotline 199,” he added.

Mr Watthana also called on people to report any illegal dumping to the relevant local municipality or tambon administration organisation (OrBorTor).

Any efforts to reduce Illegal dumping in Phuket would reduce the risk of any similar fires breaking out in natural areas, he noted.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

