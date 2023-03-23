1- Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill
2- Police shoot gunman dead after 15-hour standoff
3- Ex-embassy staffer jailed over spycams
PHUKET XTRA - March 23 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 23 March 2023, 06:15PM
1- Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill
2- Police shoot gunman dead after 15-hour standoff
3- Ex-embassy staffer jailed over spycams
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Phang Nga and Krabi maybe....Phukets "sufficiency economy" based on tourism did clearly no...(Read More)
Er,no Christy. Not the far south ! And regarding all curries look like baby poo ,you are excused for...(Read More)
Er, it's far southern Thai and so essentially Malaysian. Regardless all curries are grossly o...(Read More)
Really, Thais don't wear helmets? Shurely Shome Mishtake. Thanks for telling us for the 24323423...(Read More)
@Pascale. Don't be too hard on Kurt, hes very old and a bit eeerrrr........misguided. There but...(Read More)
All these buses have been sat still with little if any servicing over the past three years- stand by...(Read More)
cant they even check theri breaks? after 3 years of stop those busses should be fully re checked bef...(Read More)
TAT should make bush routes maps and supply hotels with it, including advices ( carry drinking water...(Read More)
@Timothy A Malaysian curry ? Oh dear, you really have no idea what you are talking about. Go back ...(Read More)
No witness? Than we, RTP, start 'believing'. Only 1 helmet found. Thai law is explicite. ALL...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.