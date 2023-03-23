333 at the beach
Police shoot gunman dead after 15-hour standoff

BANGKOK: Thai police shot dead a gunman who killed three people and wounded three others after a 15-hour standoff, a senior officer said today (Mar 23).

violencedeathpolice
By AFP

Thursday 23 March 2023, 09:16AM

Police surround the gunman’s house at the Krungphet Villa housing estate in Muang district of Phetchaburi. Photo: 191 Phetchaburi emergency centre / Facebook

The shooter started firing in Phetchaburi, about 100 kilometres southwest of Bangkok, at around 3pm yesterday, before police surrounded a house he was in.

The standoff ended early this morning when armed police stormed the building and killed the gunman, who has not been named but was reported by local media to be a 29-year-old former national park official.

“We proceeded step by step, starting with negotiation but he kept fighting back and shot others,” Police Lieutenant General Thanawut Wutijarasthamrong said.

“He ran into his room (on the second floor). If we did not have shields, my men would have been shot.”

Police found a Glock pistol and two magazines at the scene, but believe the man had more weapons.

Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and there has been a steady number of violent incidents in the past 12 months, including one of the deadliest attacks in recent history: the massacre of 36 people, including 24 children, in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province.

Phuket community
Ambassadors to be invited to ‘Sufficiency Economy’ fam trip

Phang Nga and Krabi maybe....Phukets "sufficiency economy" based on tourism did clearly no...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

Er,no Christy. Not the far south ! And regarding all curries look like baby poo ,you are excused for...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

Er, it's far southern Thai and so essentially Malaysian. Regardless all curries are grossly o...(Read More)

Woman killed in motorbike accident on Patong-Kamala road

Really, Thais don't wear helmets? Shurely Shome Mishtake. Thanks for telling us for the 24323423...(Read More)

Ambassadors to be invited to ‘Sufficiency Economy’ fam trip

@Pascale. Don't be too hard on Kurt, hes very old and a bit eeerrrr........misguided. There but...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

All these buses have been sat still with little if any servicing over the past three years- stand by...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

cant they even check theri breaks? after 3 years of stop those busses should be fully re checked bef...(Read More)

Russian tourists found safe in Phuket jungle

TAT should make bush routes maps and supply hotels with it, including advices ( carry drinking water...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

@Timothy A Malaysian curry ? Oh dear, you really have no idea what you are talking about. Go back ...(Read More)

Woman killed in motorbike accident on Patong-Kamala road

No witness? Than we, RTP, start 'believing'. Only 1 helmet found. Thai law is explicite. ALL...(Read More)

 

