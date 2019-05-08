Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The violent hospital problem... From used to electric cars? Monsoon season begins! || May 8

PHUKET XTRA - May 8 Medical staff wary of violent hospitals |:| Monsoon season begins, lifeguards issue warning |:| Gifted stateless student has US visa rejected |:| Plans to turn used cars into electric cars |:| 70-year-olds still in jail for national park fishing Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 8 May 2019, 11:19PM

 

 

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision
Condo squat Brit moved to Bangkok, fined, awaiting deportation
Heavy weather warning ramped up, small boats advised to stay ashore, flash flooding alert issued
Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket
Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park
Australian Ambassador calls for better safety precautions by travellers
Patong lifeguards issue warning as monsoon season begins
People invited to sign books of congratulations for HM The King
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The King ascends to the throne! Hospital staff drug-tested? New road penalty system? || May 7
Man with mental disability drowns in Phuket Town public water source pond
Myanmar couple stabbed in Chalong
Six arrested for Hi-Lo gambling, rest flee into rubber plantation
No injuries reported in Wichit housing fire
Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King
