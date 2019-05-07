Kata Rocks
Patong lifeguards issue warning as monsoon season begins

PHUKET: The Patong Surf Life Saving group have today (May 7) made an announcement urging the public to exercise caution when visiting Patong Beach following a weather warning issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warning of heavy rain, strong winds and high waves from today until Friday (May 10).

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Tuesday 7 May 2019, 07:06PM

Warning flags on Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The weather warning covers southern provinces along the Andaman coast including Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Somprasong Sangchart, Head of Patong Surf Life Saving, told The Phuket News today, “The monsoon season has now begun and we want people to be aware of safe and unsafe areas to swim in the sea.

“Please do not ignore red flags. The red flags are there to warn people that the sea is very dangerous in specific areas and people mustn’t swim there,” he said. “The waves are very strong and it’s difficult to swim back to the shore.”

“There are flags that are red and yellow which marks an area that is safe and under constant lifeguard surveillance.”

Mr Somprasong highlighted that extra lifeguards have been brought in to keep the island’s busiest beach safe.

“We have 26 lifeguards at nine points on Patong Beach. We also have about 20-25 lifeguard volunteers working on the beach each day from Patong Development Foundation.

“In addition, an extra eight lifeguard volunteers from the Baywatch Lifeguard team of Patong Development Foundation have been brought in to watch the beach at night and to keep people away from the sea when it is dark,” Mr Somprasong explained.

“The private jet ski operators on the beach will continue to support our work efficiently.”

 

 

