PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The plan to bring foreigners back to Thailand! Curfew lifted! Phuket Airport reopens? || June 15

PHUKET XTRA - June 15 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thailand curfew ends! |:| Foreigners allowed to re-enter soon, but no so fast! |:| Zero new cases in Thailand |:| Patong man arrested for murder after 12 years Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 15 June 2020, 08:04PM

Phuket community
Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

Tommy...that is exactly what it is...why even business people should come to LOS under this circumst...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

After almost 30 years of living and working in Thailand, I'm finally to the point where I regret...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

Yep, international tourists are going to rush to Thailand, firstly they'll have to be screened (...(Read More)

‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll

"I'm not sure Thailand deserves quality tourists...." And I am sure they don't de...(Read More)

‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll

Thorfinger...Kazakhstan, UAE or Malaysia, whatever is available first....and yes, a lot business on ...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

Good news. Scheduled Flights in means flights scheduled flights out. That is the only thing I am loo...(Read More)

Alro readying to repossess forest land, rent it back to businesses

"Around 300 resorts in Phuket"... Allowed to operate for many years. Trisara, Pullman, and...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

LALALA exactly so is it, and with the help from the media always helping and supporting criminal gov...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

Kurt because it is flu. only a new mutadet flu virus and this is not a killer virus. alone in german...(Read More)

‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll

Phuket chamber of commerce will surely like it...LOL...(Read More)

 

