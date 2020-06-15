PHUKET XTRA - June 15 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thailand curfew ends! |:| Foreigners allowed to re-enter soon, but no so fast! |:| Zero new cases in Thailand |:| Patong man arrested for murder after 12 years Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 15 June 2020, 08:04PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Tommy...that is exactly what it is...why even business people should come to LOS under this circumst...(Read More)
After almost 30 years of living and working in Thailand, I'm finally to the point where I regret...(Read More)
Yep, international tourists are going to rush to Thailand, firstly they'll have to be screened (...(Read More)
"I'm not sure Thailand deserves quality tourists...." And I am sure they don't de...(Read More)
Thorfinger...Kazakhstan, UAE or Malaysia, whatever is available first....and yes, a lot business on ...(Read More)
Good news. Scheduled Flights in means flights scheduled flights out. That is the only thing I am loo...(Read More)
"Around 300 resorts in Phuket"... Allowed to operate for many years. Trisara, Pullman, and...(Read More)
LALALA exactly so is it, and with the help from the media always helping and supporting criminal gov...(Read More)
Kurt because it is flu. only a new mutadet flu virus and this is not a killer virus. alone in german...(Read More)
Phuket chamber of commerce will surely like it...LOL...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.