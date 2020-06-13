BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Thai man arrested for post-New Year Patong party fatal stabbing after 12 years on the run

PHUKET: A Thai man has been arrested in Songkhla province for the fatal stabbing of a Myanmar worker after New Year’s party in Patong 12 years ago.

Saturday 13 June 2020, 09:52AM

’Anan’ was arrested in Singkhla province on Wednesday (June 10). Photo: via MCOT

’Anan’ was arrested in Singkhla province on Wednesday (June 10). Photo: via MCOT

The man, named in a public report by state news broadcaster MCOT only as “Anan”, was taken into custody in front of a house in Moo 4, Plak Nu subdistrict, Na Thawi District, Songkhla, on Wednesday (June 10).

Anan was wanted for the charge of murder on arrest warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court, said the report.

The fatal stabbing occurred in Patong on Dec 31, 2008, the report added.

At that time, Anan worked at a shop with one other Thai national and a Myanmar man the report named only as “Sor”.

The three attended a New Year’s party at the shop, and afterwards returned to Anan’s room, where all three stayed together.

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

Sor reportedly went into a fit of drunken rage and started scolding his coworkers and destroying belongings in the room, leading to Anan and Sor becoming engaged in a physical fight.

During the fight, Anan picked up a knife in the room and stabbed Sor once before fleeing the room.

Despite more than a decade passing since the stabbing and Anan changing his address, police officers continued their investigation and finally tracked down Anan to the house in Songkhla where he was arrested on Wednesday, the report added.

Anan has now been brought back to Patong to be charged with murder and face legal action here on the island.

Phuket community
Phuket airport inspected for readiness to reopen

@Allen And Sir, Kurt commented on a article by invitation. What are your thoughts about the 'i...(Read More)

Phuket airport issues travel requirements, announces first flights

I've got a smart phone, I just have never figured out how to scan things with it. Or upload pic...(Read More)

Phuket airport issues travel requirements, announces first flights

When I installed the App on my Android Phone at the bottom of the first Page I can select English...(Read More)

Help Phuket Today steps up efforts for people in need

@Nektar09 "should be made available " It doesn't say that "I " would make i...(Read More)

Phuket airport inspected for readiness to reopen

I just got my international flight with Turkish Airways canceled July 2 and it seems like Turkish ha...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

"Make prostitution...more home work via Internet" Guess that would probably suit your per...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

again about this flu virus. it is just boring because flu is over here since weeks...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

As long they lead the sewer directly in the drain it does not really help top upgrade the drains at ...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

,New normal' ....LOL....complete BS. This Virus is not more dangerous than the annual flue....(Read More)

Ban on overseas trips to keep officials focused on home front

Kurt@ can only be countries with direct flights or major routes so viable for carriers - China, Viet...(Read More)

 

