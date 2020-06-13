Thai man arrested for post-New Year Patong party fatal stabbing after 12 years on the run

PHUKET: A Thai man has been arrested in Songkhla province for the fatal stabbing of a Myanmar worker after New Year’s party in Patong 12 years ago.

Saturday 13 June 2020, 09:52AM

’Anan’ was arrested in Singkhla province on Wednesday (June 10). Photo: via MCOT

The man, named in a public report by state news broadcaster MCOT only as “Anan”, was taken into custody in front of a house in Moo 4, Plak Nu subdistrict, Na Thawi District, Songkhla, on Wednesday (June 10).

Anan was wanted for the charge of murder on arrest warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court, said the report.

The fatal stabbing occurred in Patong on Dec 31, 2008, the report added.

At that time, Anan worked at a shop with one other Thai national and a Myanmar man the report named only as “Sor”.

The three attended a New Year’s party at the shop, and afterwards returned to Anan’s room, where all three stayed together.

Sor reportedly went into a fit of drunken rage and started scolding his coworkers and destroying belongings in the room, leading to Anan and Sor becoming engaged in a physical fight.

During the fight, Anan picked up a knife in the room and stabbed Sor once before fleeing the room.

Despite more than a decade passing since the stabbing and Anan changing his address, police officers continued their investigation and finally tracked down Anan to the house in Songkhla where he was arrested on Wednesday, the report added.

Anan has now been brought back to Patong to be charged with murder and face legal action here on the island.