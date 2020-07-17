Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand visa amnesty extension in the works! Negative Covid-19 results in Bangkok? || July 17

PHUKET XTRA - July 17 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Visa amnesty extension in the works? |:| Covid-19 test results negative so far in Rayong, Bangkok |:| 3 new Covid cases in Thailand |:| Phuket football coach arrested for 2-year overstay Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 17 July 2020, 06:31PM

