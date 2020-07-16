Football coach in Phuket arrested for two-year overstay

PHUKET: Officers at Immigration Division Region 6 have arrested a Cameroon man working as a coach at a football academy on the island for two-years overstay.

immigrationcrime

By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 July 2020, 05:10PM

Present at the press conference briefing were Immigration Bureau Chief Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang and other high-ranking officials. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Present at the press conference briefing were Immigration Bureau Chief Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang and other high-ranking officials. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrest was announced in Bangkok this morning (July 16). Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrest was announced in Bangkok this morning (July 16). Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrest was announced in Bangkok this morning (July 16). Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrest was made during an ongoing campaign investigating foreigners in Phuket for possible overstay and other breaches of immigration laws.

Immigration Division Region 6 Deputy Commander Col Arud Sangjun announced the arrest at a press conference held in Bangkok this morning (July 16).

Present at the press conference were Immigration Bureau Chief Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang and other high-ranking officials.

Col Arud explained that Immigration Division Region 6 Commander Maj Gen Perawat Bunlouy ordered officers in all 14 provinces in Southern Thailand to step up their efforts to locate and apprehend foreigners breaking immigration laws, but with a special focus on Phuket.

One investigation, conducted through Facebook, identified one man working as a football coach on a football academy page, Col Arud said.

The man, identified as Jack Lepoui Ntsando, was found to have been living and working illegally in Phuket, where he had been staying illegally for two years, Col Arud reported.

Mr Ntsando was taken into custody at the football academy, where he was found working, Col Arud added.

Mr Ntsando was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with overstaying and working in the Kingdom without a work permit, Col Arud noted.