BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand travel rules could see changes, PayPal Thailand, Bars to stay closed |:| November 12

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand travel rules could see changes, PayPal Thailand, Bars to stay closed |:| November 12

PHUKET XTRA - November 12 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Testing for international arrivals could be eased |:| New rules for PayPal in Thailand to affect digital nomads, freelancers |:| Phuket COVID Update |:| Bars to remain closed another 2 months Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 12 November 2021, 08:14PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars
Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge
Phuket City Municipality issues Loy Krathong rules
More Russian flights return to Phuket
Prayut mulls easing COVID travel rules
Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no new deaths
China ruling party leaders pass historic Xi resolution
Department to meet jab target by month’s end
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket teen surrenders over fatal stabbing, Charter Court rules against protesters ​|:| November 11
Teen surrenders for fatal stabbing in Rawai
Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast
Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded
Cabinet urged to support more events in Patong
Phuket Loy Krathong events to go ahead
Chalong Police hunt killer after teen fight leaves 18-year-old dead

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

Good luck expecting a surge before Jan 15- Uncle Tu has put paid to that! Does the Gov realize t...(Read More)

Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

Well, the puritans have killed any hopes of even a semblance of High Season with that. All it does i...(Read More)

Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

What a bunch of hypocrites! All the bars are already open: there are all restaurants now. And some i...(Read More)

Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

If arrivals have to be bused to a hospital for testing, or an offsite testing centre - that will tak...(Read More)

Department to meet jab target by month’s end

What happened to the ten million dollars and 1 1/2 million Pfizer doses given to Thailand by the U.S...(Read More)

Teen surrenders for fatal stabbing in Rawai

"Nakarin had sustained at least knife wounds". ED-Looks like the proof readers are taking...(Read More)

Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast

To some of us it is obvious they mean from 11th Nov since they mention that date specifically.. The ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

Because it places undue pressure on airline staff who then have to determine whether vaccination cer...(Read More)

Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast

What's missing from this bulletin is WHEN to expect this weather. And I believe the term 'sa...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

Do u want more tourists?... So stop this big mess, just ask pcr test before flight and you will have...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand

 