Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 53 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 11) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 16,139.

By The Phuket News

Friday 12 November 2021, 09:00AM

As noted yesterday, the new total infections given since Apr 3 now includes international arrivals testing positive for COVID-19 after arriving on the island.

The total given yesterday for Nov 10 was 16,083. The 53 new local cases reported yesterday bring the total to 16,136, not 16,139 as marked in the report for Nov 11.

To achieve the new total given for Nov 11, the report must now include the one Sandbox arrival and the two Test & Go arrivals recorded as testing positive in the report.

Other than the new method in reporting the total number of infections being observed in the daily report, Phuket officials have yet to publicly recognise the change in policy in counting the number of people in Phuket infected with COVID-19 ‒ after seven months of not including international arrivals in the Phuket tally of infections.

The new method of counting now throws into doubt whether or not any of the previously reported 229 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1, or the eight Test & Go tourists who have tested positive after the entry scheme began on Nov 1, are now to be added to the tally.

At this stage it appears Phuket officials have ignored those previous infections recorded, and only from now on will include international arrivals in the total.

However, the new method of counting infections still does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces.

Whether the new method of counting will include the 35 returning from other countries and testing positive remains to be seen.

The PPHO report for Nov 11, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:49pm.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 126. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in total in October and so far seven deaths already this month.

Meanwhile, the 53 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 374, as follows:

Nov 5 - 62 new cases

Nov 6 - 55 new cases

Nov 7 - 45 new cases

Nov 8 - 39 new cases

Nov 9 - 50 new cases

Nov 10 - 70 new cases

Nov 11 - 53 new cases

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 630 people were under medical care or supervision, 43 fewer than the 643 reported for Nov 10.

The report also marked 15,509 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 69 more than the 15,440 reported yesterday.

The report recorded seven people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by three, from 127 to 130.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 11, there were five ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 51 ‘Yellow’ patients (+4) and just 39 ‘Green’ patients (-10).

A further 252 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+2), and 127 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation” (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 3,380 hospital beds in total available (-25 from the 3,405 reported yesterday), 474 were occupied (-4 from yesterday).