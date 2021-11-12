BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 53 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 11) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 16,139.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 12 November 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

As noted yesterday, the new total infections given since Apr 3 now includes international arrivals testing positive for COVID-19 after arriving on the island.

The total given yesterday for Nov 10 was 16,083. The 53 new local cases reported yesterday bring the total to 16,136, not 16,139 as marked in the report for Nov 11.

To achieve the new total given for Nov 11, the report must now include the one Sandbox arrival and the two Test & Go arrivals recorded as testing positive in the report.

Other than the new method in reporting the total number of infections being observed in the daily report, Phuket officials have yet to publicly recognise the change in policy in counting the number of people in Phuket infected with COVID-19 ‒ after seven months of not including international arrivals in the Phuket tally of infections.

The new method of counting now throws into doubt whether or not any of the previously reported 229 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1, or the eight Test & Go tourists who have tested positive after the entry scheme began on Nov 1, are now to be added to the tally.

At this stage it appears Phuket officials have ignored those previous infections recorded, and only from now on will include international arrivals in the total.

However, the new method of counting infections still does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces.

Whether the new method of counting will include the 35 returning from other countries and testing positive remains to be seen.

The PPHO report for Nov 11, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:49pm.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 126. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in total in October and so far seven deaths already this month.

Meanwhile, the 53 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 374, as follows:

  • Nov 5 - 62 new cases
  • Nov 6 - 55 new cases
  • Nov 7 - 45 new cases
  • Nov 8 - 39 new cases
  • Nov 9 - 50 new cases
  • Nov 10 - 70 new cases
  • Nov 11 - 53 new cases

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 630 people were under medical care or supervision, 43 fewer than the 643 reported for Nov 10.

The report also marked 15,509 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 69 more than the 15,440 reported yesterday.

The report recorded seven people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by three, from 127 to 130.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 11, there were five ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 51 ‘Yellow’ patients (+4) and just 39 ‘Green’ patients (-10).

A further 252 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+2), and 127 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation” (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 3,380 hospital beds in total available (-25 from the 3,405 reported yesterday), 474 were occupied (-4 from yesterday).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge
Phuket City Municipality issues Loy Krathong rules
More Russian flights return to Phuket
Prayut mulls easing COVID travel rules
China ruling party leaders pass historic Xi resolution
Department to meet jab target by month’s end
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket teen surrenders over fatal stabbing, Charter Court rules against protesters ​|:| November 11
Teen surrenders for fatal stabbing in Rawai
Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast
Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded
Cabinet urged to support more events in Patong
Phuket Loy Krathong events to go ahead
Chalong Police hunt killer after teen fight leaves 18-year-old dead
China’s Xi warns of ‘Cold War-era’ tensions in Asia-Pacific
New panel to protect online shoppers

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

If arrivals have to be bused to a hospital for testing, or an offsite testing centre - that will tak...(Read More)

Department to meet jab target by month’s end

What happened to the ten million dollars and 1 1/2 million Pfizer doses given to Thailand by the U.S...(Read More)

Teen surrenders for fatal stabbing in Rawai

"Nakarin had sustained at least knife wounds". ED-Looks like the proof readers are taking...(Read More)

Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast

To some of us it is obvious they mean from 11th Nov since they mention that date specifically.. The ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

Because it places undue pressure on airline staff who then have to determine whether vaccination cer...(Read More)

Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast

What's missing from this bulletin is WHEN to expect this weather. And I believe the term 'sa...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

Do u want more tourists?... So stop this big mess, just ask pcr test before flight and you will have...(Read More)

Teen surrenders for fatal stabbing in Rawai

Teenage tempers, face, and two lives wasted. Local thugs all over the island are well known to the ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

just forget this stupid idea, if you have proof of vaccination & covid test checked when you arr...(Read More)

Cabinet urged to support more events in Patong

Well we always knew the taxi mob and beach people ran Patong- now its out in the open. Nothing menti...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PKF Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
PaintFX
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand

 