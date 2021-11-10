BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 70 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 70 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 10) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 16,083.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 November 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Of note, the total number of COVID infections in Phuket since Apr 3 was reported for Tuesday as 16,010.

The three extra infections added to the total reported for Tuesday ‒ the 70 local infections plus three, bringing yesterday’s total to 16,083 ‒ may indicate a shift in policy to now start counting Sandbox infections contracted on the island.

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:14pm.

The report marked three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among ‘Test & Go’ tourists and no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 126. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in total in October and so far seven deaths already this month.

Meanwhile, the 70 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 375, as follows:

  • Nov 4 - 54 new cases
  • Nov 5 - 62 new cases
  • Nov 6 - 55 new cases
  • Nov 7 - 45 new cases
  • Nov 8 - 39 new cases
  • Nov 9 - 50 new cases
  • Nov 10 - 70 new cases

The current total of 16,083 people reported as infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 229 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1, or the eight Test & Go tourists who have tested positive after the entry scheme began on Nov 1.

HeadStart International School Phuket

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 643 people were under medical care or supervision, 43 more than the 600 reported the day before.

The report also marked 15,440 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 30 more than the 15,410 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 16 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by nine, from 118 to 127.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 10, there were five ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 47 ‘Yellow’ patients (-5) and just 49 ‘Green’ patients (-2).

A further 250 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+24), and 127 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation” (+9), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 3,405 hospital beds in total available (-1,210 from the 4,615 reported yesterday), 478 were occupied (+26 from yesterday).

