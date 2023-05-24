1- B300 tourism fee remains in limbo
2- Expat, 73, escapes serious injury in motorbike collision
3- Prayut allays fears over transfer of power
4- More than 5k meth pills seized in raid
PHUKET XTRA - May 24 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 24 May 2023, 05:28PM
1- B300 tourism fee remains in limbo
2- Expat, 73, escapes serious injury in motorbike collision
3- Prayut allays fears over transfer of power
4- More than 5k meth pills seized in raid
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Police are absolutely correct about the Police not collecting 'tributes' their bagman in...(Read More)
Seems I was right about the boulders stablising the hill- the Terrible Twins will be most indignant ...(Read More)
Not even got his feet under the table and people are whinging. I expect the Terrible Twins will be a...(Read More)
@Mj: vegasbaby is perfectly clear. What makes you think that Thais know more than mother turtles? ...(Read More)
He says the taxi mafia "...destroys the reputation of the island's tourism industry..."...(Read More)
Will things change? Not likely. This "Major General" is already covering up for the PTLO b...(Read More)
Why can't governments make their own money instead of always finding new taxes to implement. ...(Read More)
Agree Kurt. Officialdom should step in and stop these exteme weather patterns as a result of climat...(Read More)
From the looks of the pictures, I'm having a hard time understanding how such a narrow strip of ...(Read More)
With climate change, extreme weather conditions appear, sometimes even very sudden. Happening shows ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.