PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand tourism fee now up in the air, No injuries in Rawai motorbike collision || May 24

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand tourism fee now up in the air, No injuries in Rawai motorbike collision || May 24

PHUKET XTRA - May 24 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 24 May 2023, 05:28PM

Phuket community
Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

The Police are absolutely correct about the Police not collecting 'tributes' their bagman in...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

Seems I was right about the boulders stablising the hill- the Terrible Twins will be most indignant ...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

Not even got his feet under the table and people are whinging. I expect the Terrible Twins will be a...(Read More)

Two nests with more than 200 turtle eggs found at Similans in two days

@Mj: vegasbaby is perfectly clear. What makes you think that Thais know more than mother turtles? ...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

He says the taxi mafia "...destroys the reputation of the island's tourism industry..."...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

Will things change? Not likely. This "Major General" is already covering up for the PTLO b...(Read More)

B300 tourism fee remains in limbo

Why can't governments make their own money instead of always finding new taxes to implement. ...(Read More)

Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes

Agree Kurt. Officialdom should step in and stop these exteme weather patterns as a result of climat...(Read More)

Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes

From the looks of the pictures, I'm having a hard time understanding how such a narrow strip of ...(Read More)

Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes

With climate change, extreme weather conditions appear, sometimes even very sudden. Happening shows ...(Read More)

 

