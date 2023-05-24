PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand tourism fee now up in the air, No injuries in Rawai motorbike collision || May 24

PHUKET XTRA - May 24 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 24 May 2023, 05:28PM