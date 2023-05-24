Pro Property Partners
More than 5k meth pills seized in raid

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man in Ratsada found with more than 5,000 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah).

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 24 May 2023, 09:21AM

The arrest came as part of an ongoing campaign targetting drug users and dealers under the of Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong and other senior officers on the island.

Officers moved in and arrested Phairoj ‘Roj’ Mangsi, 39, from Pak Phanang District in Nakhon Sri Thammarat at a house in Moo 3, Ratsada at about 3pm yesterday (May 23).

Leading the arrest team was Pol Lt Col Pichit Thongto of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau division at the Phuket Provincial Police, joined by other officers from the Phuket Provincial Police.

In placing Phairoj under arrest officers seized 5,800 tablets and about 1.19 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice), police reported.

In total officers seized seven items of evidence.

Phairoj, who was known by the nickname ’Roj Kingkaew’, was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell.

