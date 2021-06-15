The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand surpasses 200,000 COVID cases! Boss Red Bull case inaction |:| June 15

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand surpasses 200,000 COVID cases! Boss Red Bull case inaction |:| June 15

PHUKET XTRA - June 15 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Thailand surpasses 200,000 cases |:| Investigation into Boss Red Bull case inaction |:| Fisherman found after 9 days adrift |:| Thai crypto industry urges rethink on token ban Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 15 June 2021, 08:16PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chulalongkorn University launches human trials of COVID-19 vaccine
‘At least 10’ may face probe over ‘Boss’ acquittal role
Indonesian fisherman rescued by Phuket fishing boat after nine days adrift
Phuket drug mule arrested with 2kg of ‘ice’, more than 5,000 meth pills
Chinese scientist at centre of virus controversy denies lab leak theory
Prayut refuses to lay vaccine blame
PM insists he will complete term
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Driver, nurses escape injuries! Vaccine shortage in Thailand? |:| June 14
Phuket marks four new COVID cases, as number of patients in care falls
Electricity outage to affect Patong
Phuket property sector will take time to recover: experts
CCSA admits to vaccine shortage
Junta trial of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to hear first testimony
Ambulance driver, nurses escape serious injury in bypass accident
Blame game begins over ‘vaccine chaos’

 

Phuket community
PM insists he will complete term

It's compulsory to vote in Thailand other wise legal action, jail time and of course fines will ...(Read More)

Prayut refuses to lay vaccine blame

..."may not have same understanding of the issue(?) because information passed through to many ...(Read More)

PM insists he will complete term

So the grand total [up to that point] will be 10 years...(Read More)

Ambulance driver, nurses escape serious injury in bypass accident

ematt the driver stated the road was slippery- its clear he wasn't driving to the conditions. Do...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox Workshop prepares for July 1 reopening

Some airlines are recommending vexxinated people not fly due to the high risk of deep vein thrombosi...(Read More)

Phuket drug mule arrested with 2kg of ‘ice’, more than 5,000 meth pills

Drugs mules seem to be quite underpaid. And mister Bang? We never will hear about him and the distri...(Read More)

Prayut refuses to lay vaccine blame

The U.S. announced that 25 million COVID vaccine doses are coming to Asia by the end of June. How ...(Read More)

Foreigner infected while in Phuket quarantine

Quote “We will take this information [and questions] and meet with the prime minister again,” . ...(Read More)

Prayut refuses to lay vaccine blame

As PRIME minister the blame for everything ultimately lies with him. If he can't accept that may...(Read More)

Prayut refuses to lay vaccine blame

If he is the COVID CZAR, and the situation is all mis-handled, isn't HE the one who is responsib...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket

 