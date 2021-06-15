The Phuket News
Indonesian fisherman rescued by Phuket fishing boat after nine days adrift

Indonesian fisherman rescued by Phuket fishing boat after nine days adrift

PHUKET: An Indonesian fisherman was rescued by a local fishing boat and taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town on Sunday (June 13) after he was adrift at sea in a small boat for nine days after his boat engine failed.

marineSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 June 2021, 01:23PM

Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Vice Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengphaet, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command, explained that the crew of local fishing boat ‘Boonlaap 2’ informed that Navy at 6:27pm on Sunday that they had found an Indonesian man adrift on a small boat south of Racha Noi Island, more than 30 kilometres south of Phuket.

Then at about 7:30pm, the crew informed the Navy that they would bring the man to the fishing pier on Koh Siray, Rassada, and asked for medical staff to be present when they arrived.

The man, not named in the report by the Navy, was brought ashore at about 10:30pm

The man looked exhausted and was immediately taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where he also would be tested for COVID-19, V/Adm Choengchai said.

In a video posted by the Navy, the man otherwise looked in good health. He was able to walk unassisted and even passed a temperature check conducted at the port.

The man told officers he had been adrift for nine days, V/Adm Choengchai said.

The man’s engine had failed, and the boat was pushed across the sea by the wind until it was found by the local fishing boat, he added.

It was not reported where the man had originally put to sea.

V/Adm Choengchai said that the Navy will contact the Indonesian Consulate in Songkhla and Phuket Immigration to help get the man home.

