The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand reopening delayed? Lax cybersecurity, Arrest in beating, rape of Thai maid |:| September 22

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand reopening delayed? Lax cybersecurity, Arrest in beating, rape of Thai maid |:| September 22

PHUKET XTRA - September 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Step closer to ending use of Emergency Decree |:| Phuket marks 40 Covid deaths in September |:| Data robbery in Thailand |:| Reopening could happen in November instead |:| Man arrested for beating, rape of Thai maid Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 22 September 2021, 07:09PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Police raid bars in Patong
The Slate appoints Claude Sauter as new General Manager
Reopenings face even more delays
Rare Australia earthquake triggers panic in Melbourne
Governor lays down rules for Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Phang Nga operators seek direct travel
Myanmar man arrested for brutal beating, rape of Thai maid
Phuket marks 254 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Communicable Disease Act to be amended
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mass testing underway in Phuket, 5 more Covid deaths, Sinopharm for BKK students? |:| September 21
Army sets up food kitchen for Rawai sea gypsies under lockdown
Personal details of 106mn visitors to Thailand exposed online for 10 years
New Phuket anti-COVID campaign in full swing
US to end travel bans for vaccinated passengers ‘early November’
Alternative vaccination strategy approved by Anutin

 

Phuket community
New Phuket anti-COVID campaign in full swing

Jamstock and Skip - [comment edited]. If you believe that you know more than tens of thousands of qu...(Read More)

Army sets up food kitchen for Rawai sea gypsies under lockdown

Hope the Rawai gypsies are allowed from their restricted grounds to be able to go straight out by bo...(Read More)

Communicable Disease Act to be amended

Where is the Phuket Governor now to defend his official statement of 6-8 weeks ago that within 2 wee...(Read More)

New Phuket anti-COVID campaign in full swing

Skip is right. Deaths have gone up since the vaccine rollout in Phuket, and this is just the start. ...(Read More)

Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday

Dubai TAT Office warns Thai Government that the complicated COE application process as well the cos...(Read More)

Communicable Disease Act to be amended

In readable language: After Sept. CCSA and perhaps some other parties are not carry responsibility f...(Read More)

Phuket marks 254 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Well, with bit of luck numbers of daily Thai Covid infected reach the 300 by end September. The arri...(Read More)

Personal details of 106mn visitors to Thailand exposed online for 10 years

I miss to read that this concerns Thai Immigration. Infamous for not 'smart' operating her c...(Read More)

New Phuket anti-COVID campaign in full swing

the mass testing will produce more positives. the vexxine is causing the positives and the transmiss...(Read More)

Tempers flare over long vaccination queue

By contrast when I was there 2 weeks ago for my 2nd jab I was perplexed to find it absolutely desert...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property

 