PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand eyes ’Vaccine Passport’ idea for tourists! Man punches pregnant boss? || February 5

PHUKET XTRA - February 5 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com COVID passport idea floated |:| Astrazeneca vaccine coming from Asia, not Europe |:| Man punches pregnant boss |:| Major online gambling network taken down |:| Thai street food queen honored! |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 5 February 2021, 07:36PM

Phuket community
Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

@LALALA it's quite rich hearing the word 'fearmongering' from thou, considering the pict...(Read More)

Land encroachment charges for Thanathorn, family

Boy, maybe...just maybe, this is a political witch hunt against someone who shows more promise in fa...(Read More)

Land encroachment charges for Thanathorn, family

'They' really are struggling against this family if this is the best they can come up with. ...(Read More)

Coup is not our business, says army chief

My goodness. To change daily for having a fresh shirt must take 1.5 hour work to transfer all the in...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

"Everything is almost back to normal", said V/Gov. Yes, due to the strict anti Covid regim...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Stop the fearmongering Galong....(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

@Dukkk - Sort of, but they are there for public safety, looking out for morons that are clueless in ...(Read More)

Man punches, kicks pregnant boss over failing probation

What a scum bag...angry little boy in man's clothing...actually he still dresses like a little b...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Gee, already trying to blame Burmese for the upcoming increase in cases when the reality is there ar...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

@Goldwing, not willing persons should be persuaded for sake of all. Medical issues? Name them. Yup,...(Read More)

 

