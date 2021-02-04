After receiving a report of the attack, at the Best Express courier service office in Baan Nabon, Moo 1, Chalong, Lt Khanan Somrak of the Chalong Policeasked the pregnant woman, Natthaporn ‘Fon’ Srithep, 23, to the police station for questioning, and to file a complaint.
Ms Natthaporn, the office manager, told police that her “former employee” Sutthiporn Thanarit, 30, had come to the office and struck her several times.
Sutthiporn arrived at the office, with his wife and young son waiting in the car, after she had called him at about 11am to tell him that he no longer had a job.
Staff successfully held Sutthiporn at bay after several attempts to attack her, but failed once, which saw him punch her in the face, leaving her with a black eye.
He also attempted to kick her before staff managed to drag him away again.
Sutthiporn, while still verbally abusing Ms Natthaporn, finally gave up his efforts to attack her and eventually left the store.
Sutthiporn’s attacks were all recorded on the branch’s security CCTV.
Lt Khanan confirmed that police have already issued a summons for Sutthiporn to present himself to police.
“If he does not do so, police will request a warrant for his arrest,” Lt Khanan said.
