Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man punches, kicks pregnant boss over failing probation

Man punches, kicks pregnant boss over failing probation

PHUKET: Police are looking to question a man who punched his eight-month-pregnant boss in the face and attempting to kick her after she told him he had failed his job probation yesterday (Feb 3).

violenceeconomicspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 4 February 2021, 06:10PM

Store CCTV captured Sutthiporn Thanarit, 30, punching Ms Natthaporn in the face and then trying to kick her. Image: Eakkapop Thongtub

Store CCTV captured Sutthiporn Thanarit, 30, punching Ms Natthaporn in the face and then trying to kick her. Image: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police are now looking to question Sutthiporn Thanarit, 30, over the attack. Image: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police are now looking to question Sutthiporn Thanarit, 30, over the attack. Image: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police are now looking to question Sutthiporn Thanarit, 30, over the attack. Image: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police are now looking to question Sutthiporn Thanarit, 30, over the attack. Image: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Natthaporn, 23, suffered a black eye in the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Natthaporn, 23, suffered a black eye in the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Natthaporn, 23, suffered a black eye in the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Natthaporn, 23, suffered a black eye in the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Natthaporn is eight months pregnant.

Ms Natthaporn is eight months pregnant.

The attack occurred at the BEST Express delivery service branch in Baan Nabon, moo 1, Chalong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The attack occurred at the BEST Express delivery service branch in Baan Nabon, moo 1, Chalong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

After receiving a report of the attack, at the Best Express courier service office in Baan Nabon, Moo 1, Chalong, Lt Khanan Somrak of the Chalong Policeasked the pregnant woman, Natthaporn ‘Fon’ Srithep, 23, to the police station for questioning, and to file a complaint.

Ms Natthaporn, the office manager, told police that her “former employee” Sutthiporn Thanarit, 30, had come to the office and struck her several times.

Sutthiporn arrived at the office, with his wife and young son waiting in the car, after she had called him at about 11am to tell him that he no longer had a job.

Staff successfully held Sutthiporn at bay after several attempts to attack her, but failed once, which saw him punch her in the face, leaving her with a black eye. 

He also attempted to kick her before staff managed to drag him away again.

Property in Phuket

Sutthiporn, while still verbally abusing Ms Natthaporn, finally gave up his efforts to attack her and eventually left the store.

Sutthiporn’s attacks were all recorded on the branch’s security CCTV.

Lt Khanan confirmed that police have already issued a summons for Sutthiporn to present himself to police.

“If he does not do so, police will request a warrant for his arrest,” Lt Khanan said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fugitive husband caught! Students flee as principal brandishes gun at assembly! || February 4
Eight crewmen allowed on shore after a month docked in Phuket
Mains water supply outage to affect Cape Panwa
Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations
Firms eye jabs as national agenda
Leatherback turtles hatch at Khok Kloi
UN chief wants to ‘make sure’ Myanmar coup fails
Foreign buyers take B2bn housing project fraud case to DSI
PM approves B40bn in aid
Rewat confirmed PPAO President, ready to work
Murder fugitive husband arrested in Phang Nga
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kingdom cases rise by 795 as Phuket arrivals don’t have to quarantine! || February 3
‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty
Phuket governor urges independent business operators to register for Rao Chana
Soft loans tweaked for SME access

 

Phuket community
‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

@Goldwing, not willing persons should be persuaded for sake of all. Medical issues? Name them. Yup,...(Read More)

Foreign buyers take B2bn housing project fraud case to DSI

A good lesson to learn for foreigners. 1: Land Registration Offices are very 'inaccurate'. 2...(Read More)

PM approves B40bn in aid

This it’s not a aid, this working people have paid in to this Social Security for many many years....(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

It is funny Thai Authorities/Courts are so silent about the involvement of Karon-Kata Municipality t...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

Yes the lifeguards are there to act as baby sitters, that way the parents can sit on the beach and l...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

Phuket has unique opportunity to become Covid-19 'prove', due to entrance control Sarasin Br...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

I didn't read in this article about the international airlines that have to bring tourists. As l...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

This guy is trying to blame the court for hurting the real estate business in Phuket? What about sha...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

In fact, most vaccines don't fully protect against infection, even if they can block symptoms fr...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

Another good example why someone should never ever invest in property in LOS....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
Benihana Phuket
Thai Residential
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket

 