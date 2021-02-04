Man punches, kicks pregnant boss over failing probation

PHUKET: Police are looking to question a man who punched his eight-month-pregnant boss in the face and attempting to kick her after she told him he had failed his job probation yesterday (Feb 3).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 4 February 2021, 06:10PM

The attack occurred at the BEST Express delivery service branch in Baan Nabon, moo 1, Chalong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police are now looking to question Sutthiporn Thanarit, 30, over the attack. Image: Eakkapop Thongtub

Store CCTV captured Sutthiporn Thanarit, 30, punching Ms Natthaporn in the face and then trying to kick her. Image: Eakkapop Thongtub

After receiving a report of the attack, at the Best Express courier service office in Baan Nabon, Moo 1, Chalong, Lt Khanan Somrak of the Chalong Policeasked the pregnant woman, Natthaporn ‘Fon’ Srithep, 23, to the police station for questioning, and to file a complaint.

Ms Natthaporn, the office manager, told police that her “former employee” Sutthiporn Thanarit, 30, had come to the office and struck her several times.

Sutthiporn arrived at the office, with his wife and young son waiting in the car, after she had called him at about 11am to tell him that he no longer had a job.

Staff successfully held Sutthiporn at bay after several attempts to attack her, but failed once, which saw him punch her in the face, leaving her with a black eye.

He also attempted to kick her before staff managed to drag him away again.

Sutthiporn, while still verbally abusing Ms Natthaporn, finally gave up his efforts to attack her and eventually left the store.

Sutthiporn’s attacks were all recorded on the branch’s security CCTV.

Lt Khanan confirmed that police have already issued a summons for Sutthiporn to present himself to police.

“If he does not do so, police will request a warrant for his arrest,” Lt Khanan said.