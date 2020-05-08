THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand COVID cases reach 3,000! Phuket beaches to remain closed? || May 8

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand COVID cases reach 3,000! Phuket beaches to remain closed? || May 8

PHUKET XTRA - May 8 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thailand cases reach 3,000! |:| Confirmed: Phuket beaches remain closed |:| Chatuchak to reopen! |:| Husband arrested for murdering wife Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 8 May 2020, 06:03PM

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Phuket community
Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

Dek, are you trying to tell us that all bars, all hotels, all entertainment venues, all restaurants ...(Read More)

Govt mulls easing more curbs

I miss the intellectual thinking of General-ministers about the 'New Normal'. They just stic...(Read More)

Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

Why this very rich Patong business 'leader' not follow the example of Mr Jens and khun Artti...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

You are right LaLaLa. Many restaurants are overpriced here. Why should tourists come here if food a...(Read More)

Turning the Corner: Food relief effort highlights COVID impact in Cherng Talay

On some pictures they do not wear cloves and cutting vegetables. Sanitary wise not a good idea. And ...(Read More)

Recent rains have helped, but Phuket water situation still ‘critical’

I recommended a while a go to build a pipeline to deep sea port.Water Tanker ships could anchor ther...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

Why not open the beach half days ? People can wear a mask while walking. Walking on beach is more h...(Read More)

Recent rains have helped, but Phuket water situation still ‘critical’

And are the Phuket ditches and canals already cleaned/cleared for coming rains ? Usually we not see...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

@friend So you can put your concerns directly,I have arranged a meeting for you with the governor to...(Read More)

Phuket beaches remain closed: confirmed

Keep them closed until the end of the month humans don’t not know how to respect or look after the...(Read More)

 

