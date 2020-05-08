PHUKET XTRA - May 8 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thailand cases reach 3,000! |:| Confirmed: Phuket beaches remain closed |:| Chatuchak to reopen! |:| Husband arrested for murdering wife Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 8 May 2020, 06:03PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Dek, are you trying to tell us that all bars, all hotels, all entertainment venues, all restaurants ...(Read More)
I miss the intellectual thinking of General-ministers about the 'New Normal'. They just stic...(Read More)
Why this very rich Patong business 'leader' not follow the example of Mr Jens and khun Artti...(Read More)
You are right LaLaLa. Many restaurants are overpriced here. Why should tourists come here if food a...(Read More)
On some pictures they do not wear cloves and cutting vegetables. Sanitary wise not a good idea. And ...(Read More)
I recommended a while a go to build a pipeline to deep sea port.Water Tanker ships could anchor ther...(Read More)
Why not open the beach half days ? People can wear a mask while walking. Walking on beach is more h...(Read More)
And are the Phuket ditches and canals already cleaned/cleared for coming rains ? Usually we not see...(Read More)
@friend So you can put your concerns directly,I have arranged a meeting for you with the governor to...(Read More)
Keep them closed until the end of the month humans don’t not know how to respect or look after the...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.