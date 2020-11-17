Oak Maedow Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai trees in space! Medical cocaine for Thailand? Covid property slump! || November 17

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai trees in space! Medical cocaine for Thailand? Covid property slump! || November 17

PHUKET XTRA - November 17 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thai trees to be planted in space! |:| Phuket property market Covid slump |:| Ex-TAT Gov. gets 50 years in prison for bribery |:| Central Underpass to close Sunday |:| 3 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand today |:| Medical cocaine, opium in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 17 November 2020, 05:55PM

Phuket community
Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

"The remark was about the airline,not about his flight/plane" Kurt,actually he said:"...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

No news! This, with all the enormous sale discounts, is going on for years already on Phuket. Who wa...(Read More)

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

"Don't make from a mouse a elephant" LOl Kurt, where do you get those "sayings&q...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

Son Nam Na- thanks for raping the island out of greed. Karma's a beach. If it wasn't for COV...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

No sympathy, just jump on the over development bandwagon. Serves the right...(Read More)

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

The remark was about the airline, not about his flight/plane....(Read More)

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

The remark 'should be' is not a false thing. No professional airport staff, or all passenger...(Read More)

Govt offices to close for ‘tourism boost’ long weekend

Good to have economic experts like Kurt or Nasa12 ! Kurt, everything on Phuket is "closed and d...(Read More)

Let parliament do its job: Chuan

banning a feast- that really is clutching at straws. I bet the dinosaurs in the building will not go...(Read More)

Let parliament do its job: Chuan

No, protesters should not leave politicians alone. Politicians need to know what is living among the...(Read More)

 

