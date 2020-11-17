PHUKET XTRA - November 17 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thai trees to be planted in space! |:| Phuket property market Covid slump |:| Ex-TAT Gov. gets 50 years in prison for bribery |:| Central Underpass to close Sunday |:| 3 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand today |:| Medical cocaine, opium in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 17 November 2020, 05:55PM
