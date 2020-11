Darasamut Underpass to close this Sunday

PHUKET: The Darasamut Underpass will be closed to traffic from 9am to 3:30pm this Sunday (Nov 22) while the Phuket Highways Office carries out its regular inspections and maintenance to the electrical control, water pump and light systems in the tunnel.

transport

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 November 2020, 11:24AM

Image: Phuket Highways Office

Both lanes through the tunnel will be closed while workers carry out the checks and maintenance, Phuket Highways Office Chief Somwang Lohamut explained

“It will be necessary to close both lanes through the tunnel to traffic,” he said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience while the work is being carried out,” Mr Somwang added.