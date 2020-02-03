Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai doctors find an effective coronavirus treatment? Baby's remains found! || February 3

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai doctors find an effective coronavirus treatment? Baby's remains found! || February 3

PHUKET XTRA - February 3 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thai doctors say they found 1 effective treatment for coronavirus |:| 2 women arrested with 300kg of ganja |:| Baby's remains found in Phuket workers' camp |:| Police officer murder, mutilated Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 3 February 2020, 05:12PM

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply
Incense burning falls under air pollution spotlight
Alcohol sales ban for Makha Bucha day
Murdered police officer’s mutilated body found
Well-known Phuket medium found hanged
Virus deaths in China pass 361, exceeding SARS mainland toll
Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient
Philippines reports first virus death outside China
Khao Lak stands apart
Phuket Opinion: For a bunch of brunches
Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach
China’s isolation grows as virus toll reaches 259
China virus hits Phuket tourism
Baby’s remains found in drainpipe near abandoned workers’ camp
Phuket task force targets virus fake news, police asked to press charges over ‘virus death at airport’ post

 

Phuket community
Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient

Fake news ? Not likely. It is good to know the Thai Medical Profession read my post in the PN > W...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

@ Pu Li, we not talk only about Wuhan province anymore. Many chinese provinces suffer now the corona...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

@ Pu Li, Just 1 plan +medical staff is the best. 'Containing management'. Transfer 1 group ...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

@Pu Li, closed businesses like Ikea, McDonalds and other service industries normally are open and do...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

Over 300 Phuket tour busses are parked since 25 January at a parking lot of 30 rai. All due to '...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

...But not concerned? Tell that to thai hospitals who had to set up special isolation units and trai...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Well Jor12, the coronavirus spreads silently and fast. Thai road accidents are 'man made' an...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

Don't worry Pu Li, K is the PN is the resident clown. ...(Read More)

Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach

What is wrong with some people! How does a young person drown in waters as calm as a lake?? If you c...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

@Kurt. "now 300 busses can get a real good technical check up". Yeah right, like that'...(Read More)

 

