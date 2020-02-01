Baby’s remains found in drainpipe near abandoned workers’ camp

PHUKET: Police are trying to track down a mother whose dead baby was found swaddled in rags and left in a drainpipe near a worker’s camp in Thalang.

deathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 1 February 2020, 03:48PM

Officers found the remains of a baby wrapped in a bundle rags in a drainpipe near an abandoned workers’ camp. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Sopanat Nayao of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, in Soi Na Neua in Muang Mai, at 2:30pm yesterday (Jan 31).

Officers found the remains of a baby wrapped in a bundle rags in a drainpipe near an abandoned workers’ camp.

Lt Sopanat did not report who discovered and reported finding the baby’s remains.

He also did not speculate how many months old the baby was or its gender, though a photo presented to The Phuket News showed the baby appeared to be nearly fully formed.

“We are waiting for doctors at Thalang Hospital to provide more information about the remains,” he said.

Lt Sopanat said he believed that the child’s mother was a Myanmar woman who stayed at the camp before it moved on.

“Kusoldham Foundation workers reported taking a Myanmar woman of bleeding to Thalang Hospital last week,” he said.

The cause of the bleeding was not reported, he added.

“We believe the mother aborted the baby and left its remains in the pipe before she left with the rest of the workers in the camp,” he said.

“We are still investigating this and looking for the mother,” Lt Sopanat assured.