PHUKET XTRA - September 9 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket Covid update |:| Vaccines for 3 years olds under consideration |:| Arrivals warned not to use saliva Covid test kits to enter |:| Russian wanted for B5mn Pattaya art theft Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 9 September 2021, 05:56PM
