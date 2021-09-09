The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test kit results to enter Phuket? Russian arrested for B50mn Pattaya art theft |:| September 9

PHUKET XTRA - September 9 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket Covid update |:| Vaccines for 3 years olds under consideration |:| Arrivals warned not to use saliva Covid test kits to enter |:| Russian wanted for B5mn Pattaya art theft Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 9 September 2021, 05:56PM

Phuket community
Rollout of third-dose ‘booster jabs’ underway in Phuket

Wow, 2 'dead' vaccines, 3rd one a 'live'? What a circus, what a play time, seen fact...(Read More)

Domestic visitors to Phuket can conduct own rapid tests at checkpoint

@Amazed, nothing surprising. The blood keeps running by cheating, scamming, lying and pocket filling...(Read More)

Russians wanted for B50mn Pattaya art theft arrested in Phuket

@Kurt Maybe you ,as an expert on everything, could enlighten them about the artist who did the pain...(Read More)

Digital Health Pass to be required for domestic flights

And this requires a smart phone ? Will there be any provision for the Luddites amongst us? Please no...(Read More)

Alarm raised after local reports seeing crocodile off Layan Beach

Are Monitor Lizards noteworthy? There are several in the lowland to the west of me, they often visi...(Read More)

Russians wanted for B50mn Pattaya art theft arrested in Phuket

My guess is Alexie was able to leave because of the error in the name Alek Sie. I've had problem...(Read More)

Domestic visitors to Phuket can conduct own rapid tests at checkpoint

The article stipulates tourists from other provinces entering by road will face stricter measures, n...(Read More)

Russians wanted for B50mn Pattaya art theft arrested in Phuket

Agree, generally Russians more careless and dangerous on the roads than even the Thais due to their ...(Read More)

Expat Life: Life in the COVID lane

Think his calculations are a little off 28 baht for a aussie dollar making 100 baht approx 3.58 doll...(Read More)

Domestic visitors to Phuket can conduct own rapid tests at checkpoint

My contacts at the Ministry of Public Health said that the MoPH does not recognise Rapid Antigen Tes...(Read More)

 

