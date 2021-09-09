The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 219 new cases

Phuket marks 219 new cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 219 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 8) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 6,180.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 September 2021, 08:17AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

The latest COVID victim was an 81-year-old Thai man. Officials had no information about his vaccination status. Image: PPHO

The latest COVID victim was an 81-year-old Thai man. Officials had no information about his vaccination status. Image: PPHO

Details of the new cases reported for yesterday. Image: PPHO

Details of the new cases reported for yesterday. Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 11:55pm last night, marked no new cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

However, the report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19 for yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since last Saturday (Sept 4) to 11.

The latest death also brings the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 Apr 3 to 31.

The PPHO later reported that the latest COVID victim was an 81-year-old Thai man. Officials had no information about his vaccination status.

The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,643, as follows:

  • Sept 2 - 235 new cases
  • Sept 3 - 242 new cases
  • Sept 4 - 240 new cases
  • Sept 5 - 241 new cases
  • Sept 6 - 232 new cases
  • Sept 7 - 234 new cases
  • Sept 8 - 219 new cases

The current total of 6,180 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 88 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 2,855 people were under medical care or supervision, a fall of 138 from the 2,993 reported the day before.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The report also marked 3,491 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 134 more patients than the 3,357 reported yesterday.

The report recorded just two new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by two, from 939 to 937.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,561 beds available for COVID patients (+10 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 2,033 (+72) or 79.38% of the total number of beds.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (-1); 337 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-2) and 684 were ‘Green’ patients (+59).

At the time this report was posted an updated version of the map showing the locations of local infections had not been released.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test kit results to enter Phuket? Russian arrested for B50mn Pattaya art theft |:| September 9
Rollout of third-dose ‘booster jabs’ underway in Phuket
Park officials lookout for crocodile
Key Questions about Cashless Payments
Arrivals warned to not use saliva COVID-19 test kits
FDA considers jab for 3-year-olds
Man sentenced for racist message to England footballers
Digital Health Pass to be required for domestic flights
Wichit gambling raid sees 15 arrests
CCSA shake-up looms
Russians wanted for B50mn Pattaya art theft arrested in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Questions over Phuket Vegetarian Festival, Man confesses as missing girl rescued |:| September 8
Alarm raised after local reports seeing crocodile off Layan Beach
Pattaya flooded again, residents vent frustration
Witness testimony deferred in trial of Bangla shooter cop

 

Phuket community
Rollout of third-dose ‘booster jabs’ underway in Phuket

Wow, 2 'dead' vaccines, 3rd one a 'live'? What a circus, what a play time, seen fact...(Read More)

Domestic visitors to Phuket can conduct own rapid tests at checkpoint

@Amazed, nothing surprising. The blood keeps running by cheating, scamming, lying and pocket filling...(Read More)

Russians wanted for B50mn Pattaya art theft arrested in Phuket

@Kurt Maybe you ,as an expert on everything, could enlighten them about the artist who did the pain...(Read More)

Digital Health Pass to be required for domestic flights

And this requires a smart phone ? Will there be any provision for the Luddites amongst us? Please no...(Read More)

Alarm raised after local reports seeing crocodile off Layan Beach

Are Monitor Lizards noteworthy? There are several in the lowland to the west of me, they often visi...(Read More)

Russians wanted for B50mn Pattaya art theft arrested in Phuket

My guess is Alexie was able to leave because of the error in the name Alek Sie. I've had problem...(Read More)

Domestic visitors to Phuket can conduct own rapid tests at checkpoint

The article stipulates tourists from other provinces entering by road will face stricter measures, n...(Read More)

Russians wanted for B50mn Pattaya art theft arrested in Phuket

Agree, generally Russians more careless and dangerous on the roads than even the Thais due to their ...(Read More)

Expat Life: Life in the COVID lane

Think his calculations are a little off 28 baht for a aussie dollar making 100 baht approx 3.58 doll...(Read More)

Domestic visitors to Phuket can conduct own rapid tests at checkpoint

My contacts at the Ministry of Public Health said that the MoPH does not recognise Rapid Antigen Tes...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand

 