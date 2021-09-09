Phuket marks 219 new cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 219 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 8) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 6,180.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 September 2021, 08:17AM

Details of the new cases reported for yesterday. Image: PPHO

The latest COVID victim was an 81-year-old Thai man. Officials had no information about his vaccination status. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 11:55pm last night, marked no new cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

However, the report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19 for yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since last Saturday (Sept 4) to 11.

The latest death also brings the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 Apr 3 to 31.

The PPHO later reported that the latest COVID victim was an 81-year-old Thai man. Officials had no information about his vaccination status.

The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,643, as follows:

Sept 2 - 235 new cases

Sept 3 - 242 new cases

Sept 4 - 240 new cases

Sept 5 - 241 new cases

Sept 6 - 232 new cases

Sept 7 - 234 new cases

Sept 8 - 219 new cases

The current total of 6,180 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 88 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 2,855 people were under medical care or supervision, a fall of 138 from the 2,993 reported the day before.

The report also marked 3,491 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 134 more patients than the 3,357 reported yesterday.

The report recorded just two new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by two, from 939 to 937.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,561 beds available for COVID patients (+10 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 2,033 (+72) or 79.38% of the total number of beds.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (-1); 337 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-2) and 684 were ‘Green’ patients (+59).

At the time this report was posted an updated version of the map showing the locations of local infections had not been released.