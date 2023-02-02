1- End-2023 Memorandum to Launch Phuket Expressway Development
2- ’Extortion’ principal: It’s not my money
3- Ministry of Labour in town to promote foreign workers’ rights
4- Phuket cabbies protest against unregistered competitors
PHUKET XTRA - February 2 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 2 February 2023, 05:36PM
1- End-2023 Memorandum to Launch Phuket Expressway Development
2- ’Extortion’ principal: It’s not my money
3- Ministry of Labour in town to promote foreign workers’ rights
4- Phuket cabbies protest against unregistered competitors
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Khun Anonymous sounds like another bumbling Thai official that is about as reliable, honest and trus...(Read More)
Thankfully, no charges will be filed against the victim or the police. With such happy police, any ...(Read More)
@Prab: actually providing a decent education, that includes English, is not going to happen in today...(Read More)
must have been smoke from all the dispensary we have in every corner that contribute so much.. .. fo...(Read More)
what about teach the Thais how to work first? this seems like a joke ....and every now and then the ...(Read More)
@Capricornball You call fining foreigners for driving without helmets or not having a license exto...(Read More)
@Kurt 50% of all the traffic on Phuket goes through Chalong circle ? Lol Kurt,where did you got t...(Read More)
@DK. I shouldn't worry about it. At his age and condition.............well, you know the rest....(Read More)
@Kurt. Great, then move to Singapore instead of sitting in Phuket complaining all the time. ...(Read More)
They are completely unrelated unless you have a grudge against Thai people. Obviously, you have. Tim...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.