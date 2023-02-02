Ministry of Labour in town to promote foreign workers’ rights

PHUKET: A delegation from the Ministry of Labour was in Phuket yesterday (Feb 1) to highlight and showcase a public relations initiative focused on protecting foreign workers’ rights.

constructionimmigrationMyanmar

By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 February 2023, 02:58PM

Inspector-General Nantachai Panyasurarit and his team from the Ministry of Labour visited the popular tourist attraction Phuket FantaSea in Kamala, which currently employs over 300 foreign workers.

The visit is part of a nationwide roadshow by the Ministry to create awareness and ensure both employers and employees are clear on working legislation and rights.

Mr Nantachai explained that the initiative is one being driven by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, with a specific focus being afforded to the legal rights of workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

A key focus is educating foreign workers who travel to Thailand to work so as to ensure a better understanding of their rights and to curb and ultimately eradicate human trafficking. Workers who are in the country legally will be protected and afforded the necessary benefits and welfare provisions as their Thai counterparts in line with appropriate human rights principles.

Mr Nantachai highlighted data showing that as of January 2023 there were 57,804 workers registered or in the process of applying for work visas working for 12,452 different employers or establishments.

The main industries employing these workers are construction, the service sector, the food, beverage and hospitality sector, homehelp, and workers in the wholesale and retail sectors.

Mr Nantachai also confirmed that between Oct 1, 2022 to Jan 27 this year there were a total of 653 foreign workers inspected at 27 different businesses which led to 8 prosecutions and 6 workers uncovered who were forbidden to work.

He concluded by saying the purpose of the roadshow was to emphasise the importance of employing legal workers which can assist with the recent shortage of labour on the island. It will also help promote a positive image of Phuket and Thailand as a country that adheres to and respects workers rights while strongly opposing illegal, forced labour and human trafficking of any kind.